North Louisiana Gains Economic Momentum

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Economic development across North Louisiana is accelerating on multiple fronts, from life sciences investment in the northwest to infrastructure expansion and energy innovation initiatives in the northeast. Together, these developments reflect what state leaders describe as a coordinated, problem-solving approach to regional growth. Life Sciences Capital Expands in Northwest Louisiana In Shreveport,

NEW ORLEANS – Economic development across North Louisiana is accelerating on multiple fronts, from life sciences investment in the northwest to infrastructure expansion and energy innovation initiatives in the northeast. Together, these developments reflect what state leaders describe as a coordinated, problem-solving approach to regional growth.

Life Sciences Capital Expands in Northwest Louisiana

In Shreveport, clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company Starget Pharma Inc. announced the closing of an $18 million Series A financing round alongside a strategic collaboration with the Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy, part of the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana.

The financing includes participation from Louisiana Economic Development’s Louisiana Growth Fund, BRF and other investors. Proceeds will advance Starget’s pipeline of next-generation peptide radioligand therapies and expand translational and manufacturing capabilities in the United States, reinforcing Northwest Louisiana’s emerging life sciences cluster centered around BRF’s InterTech campus.

“This investment reflects Louisiana’s commitment to backing life sciences companies that pair advanced technology with real-world clinical impact,” Chief Innovation Officer at Louisiana Economic Development Josh Fleig said. “Starget brings together internationally developed science with a clear, U.S.-based strategy to accelerate drug development through in silico innovation. That combination of global innovation and domestic execution is exactly the kind of company Louisiana is primed to help scale.”

Air Connectivity Strengthens Northeast Louisiana

As Northeast Louisiana experiences new investment and job growth, regional leaders identified a need for stronger air connectivity to support expanding business activity. In response, Grow NELA, Louisiana Economic Development, the City of Monroe and private-sector partners collaborated to secure a new mid-morning American Airlines flight between Monroe Regional Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

“Louisiana is focused on bringing solutions that strengthen our competitive position, and expanded air service is a clear example of that approach,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. “When regional partners identify a need, we work together to address it, ensuring businesses have the connectivity and infrastructure required to grow. Investments like this enhance Northeast Louisiana’s access to national and global markets and reinforce our commitment to competing and delivering at the highest level.”

“We know travelers are looking to see the world and our additional service from Monroe Regional Airport to our DFW hub will do that better than any other airline,” said Jordan Pack, American’s Director of Domestic Network Planning. “We fly more than 930 peak daily flights to more than 230 destinations nonstop from DFW, putting the world within easier reach from Northeast Louisiana."

Grow NELA is the regional economic development organization representing a 10-parish area in Northeast Louisiana. The nonprofit, investor-governed group works to advance initiatives aimed at attracting investment, creating new jobs, expanding the regional tax base and increasing economic opportunity for nearly 300,000 residents across the region.

Startup Prize Expands Energy Innovation Platform

Also in North Louisiana, Startup Prize has launched Startup Prize: Energy, a national initiative aimed at supporting emerging energy companies preparing for commercialization.

Backed by Louisiana Economic Development, the program blends competition, conference and structured founder support, bringing together early-stage companies developing solutions across the energy value chain, including fuels, electricity and energy systems. Participating founders will engage in qualifying events, roundtables and workshops focused on commercialization strategy, fundraising readiness and scalability.

“Startup Prize: Energy is one of the most exciting things we’ve launched,” said Gregory Kallenberg, founder of Startup Prize. “Our goal is to make Startup Prize the place where energy innovation leads to the birth and funding of energy technologies that change our country and the world.”

The new vertical builds on Startup Prize: Health, now entering its sixth year, which has supported more than 240 early-stage companies from 31 states and Washington, D.C.

Alignment with North Louisiana Economic Corridors

These efforts complement activity in the New Orleans region, where port logistics, health sciences institutions, energy infrastructure and global trade networks can help provide additional scale and market access. As companies grow in North Louisiana, access to capital markets, corporate partners and international gateways in Southeast Louisiana becomes part of a broader statewide value proposition.