NORLI Welcomes 4 New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) has announced the appointment of four new board members – all of which are alumni of NORLI’s Regional Leadership Program – who will represent the organization’s commitment to regionalism as a core tenet to the advancement of Southeast Louisiana.

“For 25 years, NORLI has identified key leaders in the Greater New Orleans Region and brought them together to build relationships, collaborate and envision what the future of Southeast Louisiana could look like,” said Stephen Reuther, Executive Director of NORLI. “Our board has been instrumental in shaping that experience, their leadership and vision is vital to NORLI’s continued growth and our region’s success.”

New NORLI Board Members

The new board members include:

Carmen Cummings, Chief Administrative Officer at InclusivCare

Amy Corcoan, CPA/Shareholder at Corcoran & Bernard CPAs

Christine Briede, Executive Director of Jefferson Community Foundation

William Wright IV, Partner at Adams & Reese LLP

These incoming members are joined by returning members Barrett Conrad, Thea Wall, Melissa Hodgson, Joshua Denson, Fannie Marcotte-Bennett, Theron Williams, Shannan Cvitanovic, Rebecca Cooley, Jeremy Davis, Jeffrey Good, Ashley Hilsman, Robert Hopkins, Maria Huete, Ryan Kelley, Ryan Mayer, Jennifer Messina, Kya Moller, Amanda Moulliet, Kimberly Rehyer, Ryan Rodrigue, Stacey Schexnayder, John Wachter, Charlene Walk and Shelby Wynne.

Additionally, in August 2025, Frances Love joined the staff of NORLI as Program and Office Manager.



For more information about NORLI and the board of directors, visit norli.org.

About the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing community leaders the opportunity to identify, collaborate, and address key issues for the betterment of the Greater New Orleans Region.

NORLI draws upon a diverse group of stakeholders from around the ten-parish region to engage in thought-provoking personal and professional development programs covering topics such as public policy, healthcare, education, diversity and equity, environment and sustainability, economic development and criminal justice.