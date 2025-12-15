NORLI to Celebrate 25 Years With Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) has announced that it will host The Power of NORLI 25th Anniversary Gala on Jan. 16 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The MISI located at 600 Decatur Street, Suite 350.

Organizers say this will be an “unforgettable evening celebrating NORLI, marking 25 years of leadership, connection and impact across the Greater New Orleans region.”

“This milestone gala will honor the extraordinary legacy of NORLI and the countless alumni whose influence continues to shape the future of our communities,” said Stephen Reuther, Executive Director of NORLI. “As we reflect on a quarter century of cultivating leaders who drive progress through collaboration and innovation, we also look ahead to what’s next for NORLI—new opportunities, new partnerships and a continued commitment to building a stronger, more unified region.”

The gala will bring together distinguished professionals, community leaders and change-makers for a night of celebration, connection and inspiration. Tickets start at $200 and multiple sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit norli.org.

The Power of NORLI 25th Anniversary Gala would not be possible without the following sponsors: Jones Walker, Breazeale Sachse & Wilson L.L.P., Chalmette Refining, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, Mendoza Med Spa and Corcoran & Bernard CPAs.

About the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing community leaders the opportunity to identify, collaborate, and address key issues for the betterment of the Greater New Orleans Region.

NORLI draws upon a diverse group of stakeholders from around the ten-parish region to engage in thought-provoking personal and professional development programs covering topics such as public policy, healthcare, education, diversity and equity, environment and sustainability, economic development and criminal justice.