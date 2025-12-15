Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Business Events

NORLI to Celebrate 25 Years With Gala

December 15, 2025   |By
NORLI to Celebrate 25 Years With Gala
NORLI to Celebrate 25 Years With Gala. Image provided by NORLI.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) has announced that it will host The Power of NORLI 25th Anniversary Gala on Jan. 16 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at The MISI located at 600 Decatur Street, Suite 350.

Organizers say this will be an “unforgettable evening celebrating NORLI, marking 25 years of leadership, connection and impact across the Greater New Orleans region.”

“This milestone gala will honor the extraordinary legacy of NORLI and the countless alumni whose influence continues to shape the future of our communities,” said Stephen Reuther, Executive Director of NORLI. “As we reflect on a quarter century of cultivating leaders who drive progress through collaboration and innovation, we also look ahead to what’s next for NORLI—new opportunities, new partnerships and a continued commitment to building a stronger, more unified region.”

- Sponsors -

The gala will bring together distinguished professionals, community leaders and change-makers for a night of celebration, connection and inspiration. Tickets start at $200 and multiple sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit norli.org.

The Power of NORLI 25th Anniversary Gala would not be possible without the following sponsors: Jones Walker, Breazeale Sachse & Wilson L.L.P., Chalmette Refining, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana, Mendoza Med Spa and Corcoran & Bernard CPAs.

- Partner Content -

Besselman Wealth Planners

For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets....
Read More

About the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing community leaders the opportunity to identify, collaborate, and address key issues for the betterment of the Greater New Orleans Region. 

NORLI draws upon a diverse group of stakeholders from around the ten-parish region to engage in thought-provoking personal and professional development programs covering topics such as public policy, healthcare, education, diversity and equity, environment and sustainability, economic development and criminal justice.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter