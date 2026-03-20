NORLI Opens Applications for 2027 Leadership Class

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is now accepting applications for its prestigious leadership development program, set to begin in August 2026. Leaders from business, civic, nonprofit and public sectors across the ten-parish region—including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Sr. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington—are encouraged to apply to join the Class of 2027.

Each year, NORLI selects approximately 50 emerging and established leaders for an immersive 10-month experience designed to build regional awareness, foster collaboration and inspire meaningful change. Through a combination of networking, hands-on learning and expert-led discussions, participants will explore key issues shaping Southeast Louisiana, including education, health care, public policy, environment, economic development, inclusive leadership, criminal justice and arts and culture.

“For more than 25 years, our program has served as a transformative experience for leaders across Southeast Louisiana,” said Stephen Reuther, Executive Director of NORLI. “Built on the principles of regionalism, inclusion and nonpartisanship, NORLI connects leaders with high-level discussions, thought leaders and policymakers who are shaping the future of our region.”

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The Class of 2027 will begin with an orientation event in August 2026 and conclude in June 2027. The program includes opening and closing retreats to foster connection and strategic thinking. As well as eight monthly session days which feature behind-the-scenes facility tours, expert panels and interactive discussions on regional challenges and opportunities.

Interested individuals can apply online at www.norli.org. The deadline to apply is May 8, 2026. The program’s tuition is $3,600 which includes all program costs, materials, meals and lodging. Financial assistance such as tuition assistance and flexible payment plans are available.