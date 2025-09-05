NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2026

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) has selected 52 individuals to participate in its annual Regional Leadership Program. NORLI, which is recognized as a preeminent organization for educating and connecting leaders from across the parishes of Southeast Louisiana, has brought together some of the most influential and dynamic leaders in the region to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the Greater New Orleans Area.
“While our region faces considerable challenges, it is also distinguished by unique resources, strategic geography, and a passionate community,” said NORLI Executive Director Stephen Reuther. “NORLI provides leaders with the knowledge, connections, and partnerships necessary to address our challenges, leverage our opportunities, and promote collaborative leadership that advances sound policy throughout our region and state. Through NORLI, leaders in our area develop skillsets and perspectives that not only foster personal growth but also strengthen leadership in the civic and professional arenas. Unequivocally, these leaders will define the future of our region.”
The Class of 2026 met on August 28 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum for an orientation event followed by a networking social with NORLI Alumni.
The program formally begins with an opening retreat in late September. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, healthcare, criminal justice, inclusive leadership, environment, and art & culture.
Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours, and activities, these topics will be explored and dissected from multiple perspectives and offer the class an open dialogue for crafting a shared vision of what the future of the New Orleans Region will look like. The program will conclude in June of 2026 with a closing retreat which will serve as a capstone event for the program.
NORLI Class of 2026
Members of the Class of 2026 include:
- Robresha Anderson, A’sani Heartbeat Foundation
- Victoria Bagot, Jones Walker
- James Baker, New Orleans City Council
- Katie Blythe, Capital One
- Blair Bourgeois, University of New Orleans Research & Technology Foundation, Inc.
- Katie Boyer, Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC
- Garri Brown, Port of New Orleans
- Erin Comeaux, RNGD, LLC
- Kassie Cosgrove, The Root Agency
- Julie Couret, Exit Momentum
- Darrell Creecy, College Track New Orleans
- Lacey Cunningham, Baptist Community Ministries
- Demoy Dobson, Amazon
- Katie Donahue , Greater New Orleans, Inc.
- Aaron Frumin, unCommon Construction
- Ana Gale-Orellana, Entergy Louisiana
- Eric Gallagher, Ochsner Health
- Kyle Gilmore, Port of New Orleans
- Fred Goodrow, Mayer Building Company
- Victoria Gudino, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
- Lissa Gunn, AOS Interior Environments
- Ahmad Hatfield, Chalmette Refining LLC
- Celene Hernandez, Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana
- Kristen House, Home Bank
- Neal Kirby, Entergy
- Harrison Lang, Bunge
- Lauren Lee, M C Bank
- Helena Likaj, Odyssey House Louisiana
- Janae Llopis, alignED New Orleans and Fleurish Wellness & Consulting, LLC
- Annie Matherne, Gambel Communications
- Lauren Maupin, St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District
- LeeAnn Moss, New Orleans City Council
- Jeff Mouat, Credit Human
- Jocelyn Pinkerton, City of New Orleans Health Department
- Krista Pouncy-Dyson, Performance First Digital
- Chante’ Powell, Admired Strategies LLC
- Elizabeth Ramoni, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation
- Wanda Rose, Jefferson Community Health Care Centers
- Adam Salup, Ochsner Health
- Courtney Scrubbs, LGC Ltd
- Lynn Spearman, Community Sailing New Orleans
- Brian Swaim, Ochsner Health St Bernard Parish Hospital
- Heather Sweeney, Bureau of Governmental Research
- RoseAngel Taylor, NewCorp, Inc.
- Alexandra Tengco, Multistudio
- Tracy Tingstrom, NOLA Public Schools
- Jason Trew, Savannah College of Art and Design
- Leighanne Weeks, Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West
- Juliana White, Southeastern Louisiana University
- Macey Williams, Center for Planning Excellence
- Kelly Wilson, Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans
- Alicia Wood, Louisiana Blue
For more information about NORLI, please visit norli.org.
About the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute
The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing community leaders the opportunity to identify, collaborate and address key issues for the betterment of the Greater New Orleans Region. NORLI draws upon a diverse group of stakeholders from around the ten-parish region to engage in thought-provoking personal and professional development programs covering topics such as public policy, health care, education, diversity and equity, environment and sustainability, economic development and criminal justice.