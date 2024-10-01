Login
Economic Development

NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2025: Empowering Southeast Louisiana’s Future Leaders

October 1, 2024

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) has selected 56 individuals to participate in its annual Regional Leadership Program. Recognized as a preeminent organization for educating and connecting leaders from across the parishes of Southeast Louisiana’s parishes, NORLI brings together some of the most influential and dynamic leaders in the region to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the Greater New Orleans Area.

“NORLI attracts a diverse class from around the 10- parish region, and one thing each of them have in common is a desire to engage in a thought-provoking year together, exploring arts, culture, diversity, economic development, education, equity, environment, justice, healthcare, public policy and sustainability,” said NORLI Executive Director Stephen Reuther.

The Class of 2025 met on Aug. 30 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum for an orientation event followed by a networking social with NORLI alumni.  The program formally begins with an opening retreat this month. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability, art and culture and healthcare.  Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours, and activities, these topics will be explored and dissected from multiple perspectives and offer the class an open dialogue for crafting a shared vision of what the future of the New Orleans Region will look like.  The program will conclude in June of 2025 with a closing retreat which will serve as a capstone event for the program.

Members of the Class of 2025 include:

Nick Albares, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana
Jamie Andrepont, AFX Pro by FX Works, LLC
Nina Balan, The Beach at UNO Research & Technology Foundation
Clara Baron-Hyppolite, College Beyond
Steven Berger, Landmark Consulting, LLC
Donna Betzer, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana
Chanelle Campbell – Washington, Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO)
Shawn Catalano, ELS Services, LLC
April Catarella, Gambel Communications
Cheruba Sophia Chavez, NOLA Public Schools
Micah Cormier, Port of South Louisiana
Miranda Crowell, Ochsner Health
Carmen Cummings, InclusivCare
Victoria Davies, Jones Walker LLP
Nicole DePietro, ULI Louisiana
Kevin Diemont, Deep Fried Advertising
Blake Eckert, Eagle Industries
Brittany Elder, United Way of Southeast Louisiana
Lani Fast, Ochsner Health/St. Bernard Parish Hospital
Amanda Frentz, The Historic New Orleans Collection
Jay Geneske, Institute for Citizens & Scholars
Amanda Gordon, Consultant
Natori Green, The Broadmoor Improvement Association
Bantu Gross, Posse Foundation
Greg Harris, New Orleans Public Belt Railroad
Patrick Hernandez, Propeller
Naomi Herr, New Orleans Business Alliance
Bradley Holland, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity
Allison Hotard, Young Leadership Council
Robert Jones, Orleans Public Defenders Office
Cooper Jumonville, Sev1Tech, LLC
Jace Kuhlmann, RNGD Builders
Alex Lamb, Adams and Reese LLP
Cherie’ Kay LaRocca, Nunez Community College
Frances Love Harris, Peace of Serenity Massage & Wellness
Frank Magee, Entergy
Arielle McConduit Ashley, City Year New Orleans
Corey Miller, Pontchartrain Conservancy
Leah Oby, Atmos Energy
Annette Palm, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans
Evie Poitevent Sanders, Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.)
Caroline Robichaux, Basics Plus: Communication and Learning
Ivy Robinson, St. Thomas Community Health Center
Jah Ross, New Schools for New Orleans
Mike Schnell, PBF Energy
Shannon Stecker, Verius Property Group LLC DBA VPG Construction
Colette Stevens, Home Bank
Tricia Thompson, PHR, Denka Performance Elastomer LLC
Patrick Thurmond, Eustis Engineering L.L.C.
Jaclyn Tubre, The Dow Chemical Company
Jordan Vaughn, New Orleans Health Department
Francesca Vega, State of Louisiana
Love Vibandor Hayes, Ping Identity
Todd Wackerman, STEM Library Lab
Brad Wellons, The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living/Louisiana Public Health Institute
Tifferney White, Louisiana Children’s Museum

For more information about NORLI, visit norli.org.

