NORLI Announces Leadership Class of 2025: Empowering Southeast Louisiana’s Future Leaders

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) has selected 56 individuals to participate in its annual Regional Leadership Program. Recognized as a preeminent organization for educating and connecting leaders from across the parishes of Southeast Louisiana’s parishes, NORLI brings together some of the most influential and dynamic leaders in the region to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the Greater New Orleans Area.

“NORLI attracts a diverse class from around the 10- parish region, and one thing each of them have in common is a desire to engage in a thought-provoking year together, exploring arts, culture, diversity, economic development, education, equity, environment, justice, healthcare, public policy and sustainability,” said NORLI Executive Director Stephen Reuther.

The Class of 2025 met on Aug. 30 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum for an orientation event followed by a networking social with NORLI alumni. The program formally begins with an opening retreat this month. Subsequent sessions will include discussions centered on public policy, education, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice, environmental sustainability, art and culture and healthcare. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours, and activities, these topics will be explored and dissected from multiple perspectives and offer the class an open dialogue for crafting a shared vision of what the future of the New Orleans Region will look like. The program will conclude in June of 2025 with a closing retreat which will serve as a capstone event for the program.

Members of the Class of 2025 include:

Nick Albares, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Jamie Andrepont, AFX Pro by FX Works, LLC Nina Balan, The Beach at UNO Research & Technology Foundation Clara Baron-Hyppolite, College Beyond Steven Berger, Landmark Consulting, LLC Donna Betzer, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana Chanelle Campbell – Washington, Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) Shawn Catalano, ELS Services, LLC April Catarella, Gambel Communications Cheruba Sophia Chavez, NOLA Public Schools Micah Cormier, Port of South Louisiana Miranda Crowell, Ochsner Health Carmen Cummings, InclusivCare Victoria Davies, Jones Walker LLP Nicole DePietro, ULI Louisiana Kevin Diemont, Deep Fried Advertising Blake Eckert, Eagle Industries Brittany Elder, United Way of Southeast Louisiana Lani Fast, Ochsner Health/St. Bernard Parish Hospital Amanda Frentz, The Historic New Orleans Collection Jay Geneske, Institute for Citizens & Scholars Amanda Gordon, Consultant Natori Green, The Broadmoor Improvement Association Bantu Gross, Posse Foundation Greg Harris, New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Patrick Hernandez, Propeller Naomi Herr, New Orleans Business Alliance Bradley Holland, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Allison Hotard, Young Leadership Council Robert Jones, Orleans Public Defenders Office Cooper Jumonville, Sev1Tech, LLC Jace Kuhlmann, RNGD Builders Alex Lamb, Adams and Reese LLP Cherie’ Kay LaRocca, Nunez Community College Frances Love Harris, Peace of Serenity Massage & Wellness Frank Magee, Entergy Arielle McConduit Ashley, City Year New Orleans Corey Miller, Pontchartrain Conservancy Leah Oby, Atmos Energy Annette Palm, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Evie Poitevent Sanders, Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) Caroline Robichaux, Basics Plus: Communication and Learning Ivy Robinson, St. Thomas Community Health Center Jah Ross, New Schools for New Orleans Mike Schnell, PBF Energy Shannon Stecker, Verius Property Group LLC DBA VPG Construction Colette Stevens, Home Bank Tricia Thompson, PHR, Denka Performance Elastomer LLC Patrick Thurmond, Eustis Engineering L.L.C. Jaclyn Tubre, The Dow Chemical Company Jordan Vaughn, New Orleans Health Department Francesca Vega, State of Louisiana Love Vibandor Hayes, Ping Identity Todd Wackerman, STEM Library Lab Brad Wellons, The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living/Louisiana Public Health Institute Tifferney White, Louisiana Children’s Museum

For more information about NORLI, visit norli.org.