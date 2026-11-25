LULING, La. — The New Orleans Region Industry Alliance (NORIA) hosted its second annual Women in Industry Forum on Nov. 17 at the Edward Dufresne Community Center, bringing together more than 300 high school students from across eight parishes. The event connected female leaders from the industrial community with students to provide mentorship on industrial career paths.

“It was inspiring to see these young ladies engaged and eager to learn about the opportunities industry has for them,” said Connie Fabre, president and CEO of the New Orleans Region Industry Alliance. “There are more opportunities in industry than ever, and there is a place for everyone.”

Throughout the event, students learned about industrial career pathways through hands-on demonstrations, mentor discussions, presentations and one-on-one conversations with industry professionals. These experiences provided opportunities to ask questions and were designed to build students’ confidence as they consider future careers in industry.

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Photo provided by NORIA.

The wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives showed students the numerous possibilities available in industry jobs. Students also gained insight into the education and steps needed to pursue their career goals.

According to NORIA’s post-event survey, students’ average rating of their familiarity with careers available in industry increased from 2.58 out of 5 before the event to 3.8 out of 5 afterward. Students also rated the overall event an average of 4.43 out of 5 stars.

Photo provided by NORIA.

The forum comes as the region prepares for a projected increase in industrial labor demand. According to NORIA’s September 2026 labor forecast, industrial construction demand in the New Orleans region is expected to grow from approximately 10,000 workers in 2026 to nearly 20,000 by the fourth quarter of 2027. Electricians, pipefitters, welders and instrumentation technicians are among the skilled craft workers projected to be in high demand.

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Photo provided by NORIA

NORIA Women in Industry Scholarships

The Women in Industry forum also provides an opportunity for NORIA to support future industry professionals through two $1,000 Women in Industry Scholarships. The scholarships are available to female high school seniors pursuing a two-year or four-year degree that leads to a career in industry.

Photo provided by NORIA.

NORIA is a committee of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA), which has brought together industry leaders, contractors and suppliers for more than 55 years to address shared challenges. GBRIA and NORIA collectively represent approximately 80 industrial facilities, including petrochemical and pharmaceutical facilities and storage terminals.