NORIA Forecast: Industrial Labor Demand to Double

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Region Industry Alliance (NORIA), a committee of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, has released its twice-yearly labor forecast showing significant growth in industrial construction demand along the Gulf Coast and in southern Louisiana.

“Industrial construction continues to be a major driver of local economic opportunity,” said Connie Fabre, President and CEO of the New Orleans Region Industry Alliance. “This projected growth underscores the importance of upskilling our workforce to meet industry demand and sustain the economic benefit of these projects for Louisianans.”

The Sept. 17, 2026, report forecasts skilled craft labor supply and demand across Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lake Charles and the wider Gulf Coast through 2029. Industrial construction demand in the New Orleans region is projected to grow from approximately 10,000 workers in 2026 to nearly 20,000 by the fourth quarter of 2027. The full report covers each craft, quarter, wage trend and megaproject.

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The forecast comes as Louisiana prepares to overhaul its workforce development system beginning in early 2027, consolidating funding, contracts and oversight from 15 local workforce boards into a centralized statewide structure under the Louisiana Works initiative. The restructuring is intended to better coordinate workforce training and employment services as major industrial and technology investments increase demand for skilled workers across the state.

Labor Shortages and Regional Competition

Other key trends identified in NORIA’s labor forecast report include:

Labor demand is climbing fast as industrial projects ramp up. Industrial craft demand in the New Orleans region is projected to double between Q4 2026 and Q4 2027 and more than double by early 2028. The crafts in highest demand include electricians, pipefitters/combo welders, concrete finishers, insulators, painters, millwrights, boilermakers and instrumentation technicians.

Competition is shifting toward Lake Charles. With Louisiana and Texas wages now at near parity, the Lake Charles area’s $123 billion in projected spending puts it in direct competition with the New Orleans region’s $55 billion for the same workers during the same quarters.

Availability remains tight. Construction unemployment has fallen to 3.1%, below the overall rate of 4.3%, and 27% of Louisiana’s industrial craft workforce is expected to retire within five years.

Specialty crafts face the steepest gaps. Across the Gulf Coast, projected peak demand for insulators and millwrights is more than 10 times the resident supply, with large shortfalls also expected for pipefitters, carpenters and electricians.

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Broad construction spending drives the peak. Chemical, natural gas and refining projects account for a significant portion of the region’s demand, which peaks in Q4 2027. Industrial construction faces competition from regional commercial and governmental construction as well as major data center developments. Louisiana has announced more than $78 billion in data center investments through projects involving Meta, Amazon and Hut 8, adding to demand for construction workers and skilled trades across the state.

NORIA’s report provides insight into the region’s evolving construction labor market, helping the construction industry more effectively recognize, plan for and avoid project labor risk.

About NORIA

The New Orleans Region Industry Alliance (NORIA) works with industrial facilities, contractors and suppliers to address workforce development, industry collaboration and other shared challenges in Greater New Orleans. NORIA operates as a committee of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) which has served Louisiana’s industrial sector for more than 55 years. Together, the organizations represent approximately 80 petrochemical, pharmaceutical, storage terminal and other industrial facilities.