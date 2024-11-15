Norfolk Southern to Offer Hands-On Emergency Response Training for First Responders

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Norfolk Southern will offer free, hands-on safety training for local first responders aboard its NS Safety Train.

The NS Safety Train provides comprehensive instruction on critical emergency response topics. The training covers:

Safety Around the Railroad

Tank Car Identification and Assessment

Tank Car Valves and Fittings

Locomotive Emergencies

Scene Assessment and Response Strategies

This event is part of Norfolk Southern’s Operation Awareness & Response (OAR) program, which is designed to help first responders prepare for railroad-related emergencies. The program has been traveling across the company’s 22-state network, offering free training to local fire departments, emergency responders, and other agencies.

For those planning to attend, RSVP is required for admittance. Attendees must wear long pants and boots to access the train. The event will be held at Norfolk Southern’s facility at 2101 St. Ferdinand Street in New Orleans from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19. Click here to register.

Norfolk Southern’s Operation Awareness & Response (OAR) program aims to provide emergency responders with the knowledge and tools necessary to safely and effectively respond to railroad incidents. In 2023, the program held 12 Safety Train events, training nearly 2,000 responders. In 2024, the program is expanding, with 20 scheduled stops across the country. These events offer hands-on training aboard the NS Safety Train, which is equipped with boxcar classrooms, tank cars, and a locomotive for practical learning.