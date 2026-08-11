NORD Seeks Community Input on CEO Search

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission is inviting the community to share their thoughts on NORD’s programs, parks and facilities, and what they want to see in the agency’s next Chief Executive Officer.

As part of the CEO search, NORD will host an in-person stakeholder outreach meeting for coaches, volunteers and community members on Wednesday, August 19, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Milne Recreation Center, 5420 Franklin Avenue. The session will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share their experiences with NORD and discuss the needs and expectations they have for the agency’s next CEO.

AmCorp. International, the executive search firm hired by the NORD Foundation to support the CEO search, will facilitate the stakeholder outreach sessions. NORD Commissioners, the NORD Foundation and City representatives will participate as listeners.

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“NORD belongs to the people of New Orleans, so it’s important that the community has a voice in selecting the person who will lead the organization,” said Kyle Walker, NORD Commission Chair. “The Commission wants to hear directly from the people who use NORD parks, participate in programs and support the agency about what they need and expect from the next CEO. That input will play a direct role in how candidates are evaluated.”

Input gathered during the stakeholder outreach process will be synthesized directly into the candidate evaluation criteria and scoring matrix used during the search. This will allow feedback from NORD stakeholders and the broader community to help inform how candidates are evaluated.

Two additional in-person stakeholder outreach meetings for NORD staff will take place on August 20.

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In addition to the in-person meetings, the community can provide feedback through an online survey. Residents are encouraged to share their views on NORD’s programs and parks and identify the qualities and priorities they believe are important for the next CEO. The survey will remain open through August 20.

NORD CEO Search Timeline

August 17: Application deadline

August 19: Community stakeholder outreach meeting, 6:00–7:30 p.m., Milne Recreation Center

August 20: Staff stakeholder outreach meetings; community survey closes

September 1: Screening and scoring of applicants; semifinalists identified

September 1–18: Semifinalist interviews

By October 6: Finalist interviews

October 6: Community finalists forum, 5:30–6:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers

The finalists forum will give the community an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates. Finalists will deliver prepared remarks and answer questions submitted by the community in advance.

NORD encourages residents, coaches, volunteers and staff to participate in the process and help inform the qualities and leadership priorities for the agency’s next CEO.