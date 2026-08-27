NORD Expands Fall Programming

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission is bringing together over 25 programmatic partners to offer classes, activities and community programs for children and adults at 13 NORD recreation centers across the city. From arts and culture, education and mentoring to STEM education, wellness, workforce development and more, the fall lineup provides opportunities for residents of all ages to learn, connect and participate in their communities.

NORD is working with more than 25 programmatic partners this fall, up from nine in fall 2025. This year’s partners include Phoenix Community, Tekrema, GLAM U, Girl Scouts, STEM NOLA, N’kafu, Achieve 365, Casa Samba, New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA), Neurodiverse Experience, and Indelible Silver Linings, among others. Several organizations also work with NORD throughout the year, including during its summer programming.

Programming offered through partnerships includes dance, tutoring, mentoring, musical arts, visual and performing arts, workforce development, academic enrichment, exceptional-needs fitness and recreation, chess, technology, STEM education, drumming, equine education, substance abuse prevention, modeling, health and wellness, art, ceramics and more.

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“NORD is intentional about creating opportunities for organizations with expertise, resources and a shared commitment to serving New Orleanians,” said NORD Commission Interim CEO Natasha Robinson. “These partnerships allow NORD to connect residents with programs that respond to a wide range of interests and needs, while bringing meaningful opportunities directly into neighborhood recreation centers. This fall’s programming reflects the value of working together to serve residents of all ages.”

NORD: Expanding Community Partnerships

Through NORD’s programmatic partnership model, NORD provides access to its recreation facilities and works directly with partners to coordinate programming, while partners bring their specialized programs, instructors, and expertise to NORD facilities. Programming schedules vary by partner, with some offering classes once a week and others providing programming multiple times per week throughout the fall season. Individual program capacity ranges from approximately five to 50 participants per session, depending on the type of program and the partner.

In addition to programming provided through community partnerships, NORD’s Cultural Department will offer piano, dance, and art classes, as well as a Senior Choir. NORD’s after-school and Cultural Department programming will be available for registration through NORD’s website.

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Fall programming will run September 14 through November 21, 2026 with registration opening on September 2. Registration information and NORD program details are available here.

The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission is a public agency of the City of New Orleans that operates recreation centers, parks, playgrounds and recreational programming.