NORD Completes Victory Track Improvements

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission celebrated the completion of improvements to the Joe W. Brown Victory Track with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Joe W. Brown Memorial Park. The project was made possible through state funding secured by Jason Hughes during his tenure as a State Representative. Hughes now serves as the New Orleans City Councilmember for District E.

The project includes a new track surface, addressing the wear that comes with years of regular use and helping to extend the life of the facility. The improvements represent a significant investment in Joe W. Brown Memorial Park and ensure the Victory Track remains a quality recreation asset for New Orleans East. The project also reflects the importance of maintaining NORD’s existing facilities so they can continue serving the community for years to come.

“Joe Brown is the cornerstone of the community, and this track gives our young people another place to chase their goals, stay healthy and reach their full potential,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “We’re making real investments in our parks and recreation facilities because every person in this city deserves a safe, clean, and high-quality place to be active and thrive.”

- Sponsors -

“NORD facilities belong to the communities we serve, and the Victory Track is a great example of a space that is used every day by young athletes, school teams and residents who simply want a safe place to walk, run and stay active,” said Natasha Robinson, NORD Commission Interim CEO. “This investment gives our community a facility that can support those activities for years to come. We are proud to see this project completed and to celebrate the return of Victory Track.”

“As a state representative, I secured more than $500,000 to make this project possible, and I’m proud to celebrate its completion as the councilman for District E,” said Jason Hughes, New Orleans City Councilman. “Our young people deserve quality spaces to train, compete and stay active. This newly resurfaced track at Joe Brown Park is an investment in our youth and in the health and quality of life of residents of all ages, from District E and across New Orleans. I’m excited to see our young athletes, families and neighbors put it to use.”

Victory Track serves a wide range of users throughout the year. NORD teams use the facility for training and competition, while local middle and high school athletic programs also rely on the track. Neighborhood residents regularly use the facility for walking, running and exercise, making it a shared resource for organized athletics and everyday fitness.

- Partner Content - TruFund Financial: How Finance Enables Lasting Results When people think about Community Development Financial Institutions, like TruFund Financial Services, they often focus on the visible outcomes: the small businesses they help... Read More

Located within Joe W. Brown Memorial Park, Victory Track is part of one of NORD’s major recreation sites in New Orleans East. The park provides residents with access to a variety of recreational opportunities, including athletics, aquatics, fitness and youth programming, and the completion of the track project adds to the continued investment in the park and the surrounding community.

The Victory Track ribbon cutting marks the completion of a project that will benefit residents for years to come, while demonstrating the impact that state funding can have when directed toward neighborhood recreation facilities. NORD says it remains committed to maintaining and improving the facilities that New Orleanians rely on for recreation, fitness, and community activities.