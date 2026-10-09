Patrice Bell – NORD Commission Names New CEO. Photo provided by NORD.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission has announced the selection of Patrice A. Bell as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following a national search and a multi-stage selection process.

“Renewing and Reviving NORD into an organization that finally provides the broad set of high-quality opportunities our kids deserve is one of my top priorities,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “After hearing from the community and from the candidates, it is clear that Patrice Bell has the tenacity, the passion and the management skills to deliver real change for our kids and our families in the years to come. I want to thank the NORD Commission, our community partners and everyone who provided input into the process. We have much work to do but I look forward to collaborating with Patrice to deliver for our community.”

“NORD changes lives because recreation is about much more than sports and programs. It is about opportunity, belonging, confidence, and community. Having experienced NORD through multiple chapters of my life, I am honored to lead this organization into its next era,” said Bell. “As CEO, I will be focused on delivering exceptional experiences, investing in our people, and ensuring every child and family has access to safe, high-quality recreational opportunities.”

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Bell currently serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Port of Plaquemines. Her professional background includes senior leadership roles at Xavier University of Louisiana and the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority/Transdev, with experience spanning public-sector administration, organizational leadership, transportation, community engagement and crisis leadership.

Bell to Lead $22M NORD

As CEO, Bell will lead NORD’s employees, programs, facilities and operations under the direction of the NORD Commission. Her responsibilities will include overseeing organizational strategy and administration, managing financial and organizational resources, supporting the effective operation and maintenance of recreation facilities, developing partnerships with community and governmental organizations, and advancing the Commission’s priorities for recreation and youth programming.

NORD’s proposed annual budget is approximately $22 million. The agency has approximately 170 full-time employees and 47 part-time employees and oversees up to 160 parks, facilities and assets across New Orleans.

The NORD Commission’s CEO search was conducted with the assistance of AMCorp International, the executive search firm selected by the NORD Foundation. The process began with 176 applicants and narrowed to 10 semifinalists before the Commission selected two finalists. The search included input from NORD staff, community members, partners and other stakeholders, with candidates evaluated on executive leadership, facilities and operations, fiscal stewardship, recreation and youth programming, community engagement, communication and public-sector governance.

“Selecting a CEO is an important responsibility for the Commission. The search process provided an opportunity to hear from staff, community members and other stakeholders about the leadership and experience needed to guide NORD,” said Kyle Walker, Chair of the NORD Commission. “Ms. Bell brings a range of executive leadership experience to the role, and we look forward to the next chapter of NORD’s work serving the people of New Orleans.”

“The NORD Foundation welcomes the selection of Ms. Bell as NORD’s next CEO. We look forward to working with her and identifying opportunities to connect NORD with the supporters and resources needed to strengthen recreation programs and facilities for children and families across New Orleans,” said Ernest Price, Jr., Chair of the NORD Foundation.