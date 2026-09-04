NORA to Auction Over 140 Properties Online

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) will conduct a citywide online auction featuring more than 100 residential lots and 40 Non-Housing Development Option Lots.

The auction is open to the public, and anyone may register to bid.

Online bidding will begin Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. and conclude Wednesday, September 30, 2026, with individual property bidding ending between noon and 6:00 p.m.

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Properties will be sold “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” to the highest bidder and are subject to a minimum bid of $4,000 per property.

To help prospective bidders understand the auction process, property requirements and purchasing procedures, NORA will host a Buyer’s Seminar on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113.

“As with our previous auctions, we anticipate significant interest from prospective buyers,” said Brenda Breaux, executive director of NORA. “We are excited to make this next group of properties available and provide another opportunity for residents, property owners and developers to invest in neighborhoods across New Orleans.”

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Winning bidders will be required to close on their properties within 30 calendar days following the auction. Financing will not be accepted as a contingency, so bidders should be prepared to complete their purchases within the required timeframe and have any necessary financing or pre-approval secured before bidding.

Winning bidders also will be required to complete construction or rehabilitation of the property within 18 months of closing. Buyers must maintain the property in accordance with the City of New Orleans Code of Ordinances beginning immediately after closing and continuing throughout the development or construction period.

Buyers whose existing property is directly adjacent to a lot acquired through the auction may use the acquired property as green space, subject to applicable requirements.

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NORA

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority is a catalyst for community redevelopment, working to stimulate investment, support economic development, and promote an equitable and sustainable future for the city. NORA collaborates with public and private partners to implement innovative strategies that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses.