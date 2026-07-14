NORA Seeks Developers for Housing Program

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), in partnership with New Orleans Redevelopment Unlimited (NORU), recently announced the opening of applications for the New Orleans Housing Investment Program (NOHIP), a new affordable housing initiative designed to increase homeownership opportunities while revitalizing neighborhoods across the city.

The program will make NORA-owned vacant properties available to qualified development teams at significantly reduced prices in exchange for a commitment to construct and sell quality, energy-efficient homes to households earning at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI).

Applications will be accepted July 6 through August 6, 2026, with selected development partners anticipated to be announced later in August. The initiative builds on NORA’s longstanding affordable housing strategy. According to the agency, it has sold nearly 1,000 properties in support of affordable housing development across New Orleans, with properties grouped to encourage broader neighborhood revitalization.

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“Homeownership remains one of the most effective ways to build generational wealth and strengthen neighborhoods,” said Brenda M. Breaux, Executive Director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. “The New Orleans Housing Investment Program is about transforming vacant properties into quality homes, creating new opportunities for working families, and continuing the reinvestment happening in communities across our city.”

How the NORA NOHIP Program Works

NOHIP will initially focus on three target areas:

Central City

New Orleans East

Seventh Ward

Additional neighborhoods may be added as program needs and funding allow.

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Through the program, eligible NORA-owned vacant lots will be sold to selected developers for 10 percent of their appraised value or $4,000, whichever is greater, helping reduce development costs while ensuring long-term affordability for homebuyers.

To further improve project feasibility, NORU will provide construction financing and project subsidy assistance to qualified development teams. Homebuyers may also be eligible for financial assistance to help bridge affordability gaps between mortgage financing and the final purchase price.

All homes developed through the program will be required to:

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Serve households earning no more than 80% of Area Median Income

Meet all applicable building codes and permitting requirements

Achieve ENERGY STAR® certification

Incorporate hazard-resilient construction standards, including FORTIFIED roofing standards where applicable

Comply with NORA’s Hazard Resilience Standards

NORA – Developer Requirements

The Request for Applications seeks experienced nonprofit, for-profit, and individual developers capable of delivering high-quality housing projects that demonstrate financial feasibility, development experience, and meaningful community impact.

Applications will be evaluated based on:

Development experience and organizational capacity

Project strength and financial feasibility

Repayment ability

Community impact and neighborhood investment

To assist prospective applicants, NORA will host a virtual Information Session on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., providing an overview of the program, application requirements, and an opportunity to ask questions. Registration is encouraged, and a recording will be posted on NORA’s website following the session.

Questions regarding the Request for Applications must be submitted by July 29, and completed applications are due no later than August 6, 2026. Applications must be submitted electronically through NORA’s WebGrants portal.