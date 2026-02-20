NORA Report Highlights Neighborhood Revitalization

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) has released its 2025 Annual Report, detailing a year of strategic investment, community-centered development, and measurable progress toward building stronger neighborhoods across the city.

The report highlights NORA’s work across three core focus areas—building homes, enhancing commercial corridors, and strengthening neighborhoods—and reflects the organization’s continued shift toward intentional, high-impact redevelopment that prioritizes affordability, resilience, and equity.

“This year’s annual report tells the story of how thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and community input translate into real outcomes for residents,” said NORA leadership. “From affordable housing and early childhood education to neighborhood revitalization and small business support, our work is rooted in long-term opportunity.”

NORA Annual Report Key Highlights

The 2025 NORA Annual Report key highlights include:

St. Bernard Circle in the 7th Ward, a $22 million mixed-use development completed in 2025, delivering 51 new residential units—40 of them affordable—and ground-floor retail space for local, minority-owned businesses. The project was developed through a public-private partnership and built to high sustainability and resilience standards.

Early childhood education investments, including more than $1 million in grants supporting new and expanded facilities in Central City, Holy Cross, and other neighborhoods, increasing access to high-quality early learning facilities for New Orleans families.

Revitalization efforts in the Lower Ninth Ward, centered on plans for a new neighborhood grocery store that will address food access while anchoring broader commercial corridor investment.

Innovative housing delivery, including the 100 Days Challenge, which resulted in four storm-resilient, FORTIFIED™ Gold-certified affordable homes built in New Orleans East in under 100 days, and the launch of new programs to expand homeownership opportunities.

Major redevelopment milestones, such as progress at the former Six Flags/Jazzland site, where early infrastructure improvements and new subleases are laying the groundwork for a long-term, mixed-use destination in New Orleans East.

The report also reflects on NORA’s evolution over the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina – from large-scale blight reduction and land acquisition to today’s targeted, community-informed approach focused on quality, sustainability, and equitable growth. This perspective is further explored through “Katrina: 20 at 20,” a video series featured in the report that documents the lasting impact of post-storm redevelopment efforts.

“NORA’s focus remains on creating opportunities that last and outcomes that matter. This annual report reflects how NORA’s work has evolved…moving beyond recovery to intentional, community-driven redevelopment,” said Brenda Breaux, Executive Director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. “Every project highlighted in this report represents our commitment to creating quality housing, supporting neighborhood businesses, and investing in long-term opportunities that strengthen communities across New Orleans. These outcomes are only possible through strong partnerships and meaningful engagement with the residents we serve.”

NORA’s 2025 Annual Report is now available online at noraworks.org, offering a comprehensive look at the agency’s work, partnerships, and vision for continued neighborhood investment.

About New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA)

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority is a catalyst for community redevelopment, working to stimulate investment, support economic development, and promote an equitable and sustainable future for the city. NORA collaborates with public and private partners to implement innovative strategies that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses.