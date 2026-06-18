NORA Opens Façade Grants for Businesses

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority’s (NORA) 2026 Façade RENEW Plus Program offers financial assistance to commercial property owners and small businesses to improve storefronts and building exteriors along eligible commercial corridors in New Orleans East and the Lower Ninth Ward. Applications are being accepted through July 1, 2026.

Eligible projects may include façade restoration, exterior painting, signage, lighting, awnings, doors, windows and other improvements designed to enhance the appearance, functionality and long-term viability of commercial properties while contributing to stronger, more attractive business corridors.

NORA – Supporting Commercial Corridors

For more than a decade, NORA’s Façade RENEW initiatives have helped revitalize neighborhood commercial corridors, supporting local businesses while reducing blight and encouraging economic development in low- to moderate-income communities throughout the city.

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“Strong commercial corridors create stronger neighborhoods,” said Brenda Breaux, Executive Director of NORA. “The Façade RENEW Plus Program helps business owners invest in their properties, attract customers, and contribute to the continued revitalization of the communities they serve.”

Originally launched as a pilot initiative targeting historic business districts, Façade RENEW exceeded its initial participation goals and helped establish façade improvements as a tool for supporting small businesses, reducing blight and encouraging reinvestment in neighborhood commercial corridors.

Recent updates to the program include an expanded, tiered grant structure intended to better meet the needs of participating businesses and property owners.

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Eligible applicants are encouraged to review program requirements and begin preparing their submissions as soon as possible. Applicants must first register an account through NORA’s digital grant management system, WebGrants. Once registration is approved by NORA, applicants can begin completing the Façade RENEW Plus Program application. Funding is limited and all applications will be evaluated according to program guidelines and eligibility criteria.