NORA Launches $400,000 Food Business Microgrant

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), in partnership with the City of New Orleans, announced that applications are now open for the Food Business Microgrant Program, a new initiative designed to strengthen New Orleans’ food economy by expanding shared-use commercial kitchen space for local food entrepreneurs.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program as part of Louisiana’s Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program (RCIP), the Food Business Microgrant initiative provides grants of up to $400,000 to support the rehabilitation, reconstruction, expansion, or development of commissary kitchens throughout Orleans Parish.

The program addresses the significant loss of shared commercial kitchen capacity following Hurricane Ida, including the closure of facilities such as Edible Enterprises, while helping build a more resilient food business ecosystem for the future.

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“Shared-use commercial kitchens are essential to the success of many local food entrepreneurs, providing affordable access to professional facilities that help businesses launch, grow and thrive,” said Brenda M. Breaux, Executive Director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority. “This program represents an investment in small businesses, job creation, and the continued recovery of one of New Orleans’ most important economic and cultural sectors.”

Eligible Businesses

Eligible applicants include nonprofit and for-profit organizations that currently operate a commissary kitchen in Orleans Parish or have a well-developed plan to establish one. Applicants must be in good standing with the City of New Orleans, authorized to conduct business in Louisiana, and eligible to receive federal funding.

Funding may be used for a wide range of capital improvements, including:

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Electrical, plumbing and mechanical system upgrades

Ventilation and fire suppression improvements

Sanitation and food safety enhancements

Fixed commercial kitchen equipment, including ovens, fryers, walk-in coolers and freezers

ADA accessibility improvements

Shared-use infrastructure supporting multiple food businesses

The program may fund up to 100 percent of eligible project costs, with awards based on project competitiveness, community impact, scope, location, and available funding.

Food Business Microgrant Program Application Process

The application process consists of three phases:

Pre-Application – Applicants submit organizational information, project details, financial documentation, and supporting materials.

Technical Assistance – Qualified applicants will receive technical assistance to strengthen project plans, business operations, and full application materials.

Full Application – Applicants submit comprehensive business, financial, project, and community impact documentation for final consideration.

NORA will host a virtual Outreach & Information Session on July 15 at 2:00 p.m. to provide an overview of the program, explain application requirements, and answer questions from prospective applicants.

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Applications are due August 3. Applicants will be notified of their application status beginning August 14, 2026, with conditional award letters issued following the review process.