NORA Extends Small Business Marketing Assistance Deadline

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority has extended to Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. the deadline for its Small Business Marketing Assistance Program, which opened July 14, 2025. The program offers eligible businesses tailored marketing support through grants and professional consulting.

The program provides grants of up to $30,000 to pair 20 or more eligible small businesses with professional marketing firms for a three- to six-month period. Participants will work with NORA-contracted marketing consultants to create a comprehensive campaign or strengthen existing outreach, with NORA paying the consultants directly for the work performed.

Designed to build on ongoing revitalization efforts along commercial corridors, the initiative targets designated Low and Moderate Income (LMI) areas and complements other NORA programs, including the Commercial Corridor Gap Financing, Façade RENEW, and Small Business Microlending Programs. Organizers say the program serves as both a financial and technical resource for business enterprises in these corridors.

- Sponsors -

Eligible corridors include stretches of major neighborhood thoroughfares such as South Broad Street from Washington Avenue to Canal Street, Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard from Jackson Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Canal Street from Norman C. Francis Parkway to Claiborne Avenue, and St. Claude Avenue from Elysian Fields to Poland Avenue.

Other eligible areas include Bayou Road between North Broad and Esplanade Avenue, North Claiborne Avenue from Canal Street to St. Bernard Avenue, South Carrollton Avenue from Earhart Boulevard to Canal Street, and General De Gaulle Drive between Shirley and Kabel drives. Many of these corridors have seen targeted public and private investment in recent years, and the marketing assistance program is intended to help small businesses build on that momentum.

The initiative is open to existing for-profit retail businesses operating in the eligible corridors. Applicants must have an active occupational license, be open to the public, have no outstanding debts to the City of New Orleans, and be in good standing with the State of Louisiana. Businesses that have participated in NORA’s Façade Renew and Small Business Grant Programs are encouraged to apply.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Eligible expenses include website development, social media strategy and implementation, search engine optimization, digital and traditional advertising, email marketing, broadcast marketing, and graphic design. Awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis during the initial application period. After that, applications will be accepted on a rolling basis every 60 days until funding is exhausted.

Applications must be submitted online via Jotform; emailed or hand-delivered applications will not be accepted. Applicants can access the application form, an informational webinar presentation, and a read-only preview of the application through NORA’s website. Required documents include a 2025 City of New Orleans occupational license, business owner resume, proof of location in an eligible corridor, proof of no outstanding City tax balance, and recent financial statements.

A full list of eligible corridors and application materials is available on NORA’s website.

- Sponsors -

NORA Achievements

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority’s 2024 Annual Report highlighted major projects completed or launched during the year:

NORA introduced the “Double Up!” Housing Program to build four owner-occupied duplex models in Central City, Gentilly, and Hoffman Triangle;

invested $3.875 million in early childhood education facilities; and

began redeveloping the Historic Louisiana Avenue Firehouse into a mixed-use site with an early learning center and affordable apartments.

In the Lower Ninth Ward, NORA conducted a retail opportunity study along the St. Claude Avenue corridor, while work began at the former Six Flags site for its conversion into a creative production hub.

In addition, the $22 million St. Bernard Circle project opened in the Seventh Ward, adding 51 affordable housing units and two commercial spaces.

About NORA

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) is a catalyst for community redevelopment, working to stimulate investment, support economic development, and promote an equitable and sustainable future for the city. NORA collaborates with public and private partners to implement innovative strategies that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses.