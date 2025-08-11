NORA Director of Real Estate Development & Strategy Named

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) is proud to announce the appointment of Adrienne Celestine as its new Director of Real Estate Development & Strategy. A native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, Celestine brings more than 15 years of experience in disaster recovery, economic development, public policy and strategic real estate development to this leadership role.

In her new position, Celestine will oversee NORA’s efforts to revitalize neighborhoods and transform underutilized land into thriving community assets. She will lead the agency’s real estate initiatives, drive investment strategies and support the planning and implementation of development projects that align with NORA’s mission to build resilient and equitable communities across New Orleans.

“Adrienne’s deep understanding of recovery, housing, and economic development —paired with her passion for serving New Orleans—makes her a tremendous asset to NORA and the people of this city,” said Brenda M. Breaux, Executive Director of NORA”

Celestine most recently served as a director in HORNE’s government services group, where she worked closely with state and local governments on the design and implementation of Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) programs. Her expertise in navigating complex federal regulations helped accelerate assistance to communities impacted by disasters while ensuring strict compliance.

Prior to HORNE, Celestine spent 12 years serving the State of Louisiana, where she held the role of Director of Disaster Recovery Programs. In that role, she oversaw billions of dollars in recovery investments, including economic development, infrastructure, planning, and multifamily housing initiatives across the Gulf Coast.

A graduate of Clark Atlanta University with a degree in Accounting, Celestine also holds a Master of Business Administration from Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business.

About New Orleans Redevelopment Authority

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority is a catalyst for community redevelopment, working to stimulate investment, support economic development, and promote an equitable and sustainable future for the city. NORA collaborates with public and private partners to implement innovative strategies that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses. Learn more at noraworks.org.