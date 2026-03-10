NORA Debuts 1st Double Up! Duplex Home

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority will mark the completion of the first home built through its Double Up! Duplex Program with a ribbon cutting ceremony March 10, highlighting a new approach aimed at expanding affordable homeownership while allowing residents to generate rental income.

NORA: Expanding Homeownership Through Double Up! Duplex Housing

Launched in June 2025, the Double Up! Duplex Program is designed to help families build wealth by pairing owner-occupied housing with a secondary rental unit. The program partners with local developers including People’s Housing+, Habitat for Humanity and CNTRD to construct duplex homes on NORA-owned lots across the city.

Each duplex includes a primary residence for the homeowner along with a smaller rental unit that can be leased to generate passive income or used to house extended family members. Officials say the model allows homeowners to offset mortgage costs while building equity.

- Sponsors -

The first completed home is located at 3333 Fourth Street in Central City. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at noon on March 10 and is expected to include New Orleans City Councilmember Lesli Harris, who represents District B, along with leadership from the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and People’s Housing+.

The pilot program is expected to produce four duplex homes, representing eight total housing units, in neighborhoods including Tremé, Central City and the Seventh Ward.

City leaders say the initiative reflects growing interest in small-scale multifamily housing models that can increase neighborhood housing supply while supporting long-term homeownership for local residents.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority works with public and private partners to stimulate redevelopment, attract investment and support economic development projects throughout the city.

The program reflects NORA’s broader focus on expanding housing opportunities through innovative development strategies. In its 2025 annual report, the agency highlighted several initiatives aimed at increasing affordable housing and neighborhood investment across the city.

“Our focus remains on creating opportunities that last and outcomes that matter,” said NORA Executive Director Brenda Breaux. “Every project represents our commitment to creating quality housing and investing in long-term opportunities that strengthen communities across New Orleans.”