NORA Annual Report Showcases Housing Developments

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of transformative work rooted in innovation and community impact. The report highlights NORA’s ambitious initiatives to build affordable housing, enhance neighborhood corridors, and strengthen the city’s neighborhoods through strategic public-private partnerships.

“At NORA, we believe innovation is key to unlocking new opportunities for our residents,” said Brenda M. Breaux, Executive Director of NORA. “From creating new pathways to financially sustainable homeownership to reimagining early childhood education access, our work is about investing in people and places that shape the future of New Orleans.”

Key highlights from the 2024 report include an owner-occupied duplex program, a Lower Ninth Ward retail opportunity study, the redevelopment of a long-vacant firehouse, investments in early childhood education facilities, transformation of the Six-Flags site, and affordable housing in the Seventh Ward.

Launch of the “Double Up!” Housing Program

NORA introduced this groundbreaking initiative to bring back the owner-occupied duplex—a cornerstone of New Orleans’ housing tradition. The program will develop four new duplex models across Central City, Gentilly, and Hoffman Triangle, offering affordable homeownership opportunities that also allow residents to generate rental income.

NORA offered developers the opportunity to acquire vacant lots at significantly reduced prices in exchange for commitments to sell completed homes to buyers with income at or below 80% or 140% of Area Median Income.

$3.875M Investment in Early Childhood Education Facilities

In partnership with Agenda for Children, NORA awarded grants to new centers like Inquisitive Thinkers and Wilcox Academy. These investments, funded funded with $3.875 million by the voter-approved Early Childhood Education property tax millage, will expand access to affordable, high-quality childcare while revitalizing commercial corridors.

The 2025 study by Nobel Laureate economist James Heckman called “Early Childhood Development: Reduce Deficits, Strengthen the Economy” found that every dollar invested in high-quality early childhood programs yields a return of $7 to $13 in economic benefits over time, through improved education, health, and employment outcomes.

Redevelopment of the Historic Louisiana Avenue Firehouse

Under a new framework with the City of New Orleans, NORA is redeveloping the long-vacant Historic Louisiana Avenue Firehouse property to a mixed-use site featuring a new early learning center and seven permanently affordable apartments, serving as a model for future city-owned property transformations.

The Firehouse project serves as a landmark achievement, representing the first project undertaken under the newly established Redevelopment Framework between NORA and the City of New Orleans.

Advancing Commercial Corridor Growth

NORA partnered with &Access to conduct a retail opportunity study in the Lower Ninth Ward, paving the way for new business development along the St. Claude Avenue corridor. These efforts are aimed at driving equitable economic growth in underserved areas.

The Washington, D.C., retail strategy firm, &Access, specializes in equitable economic development and community-centered retail planning. NORA has partnered with &Access to conduct the retail opportunity study focused on revitalizing the St. Claude Avenue corridor to identify viable opportunities to establish a full-service grocery store to address the area’s longstanding challenges with food access and economic disinvestment.

Major Neighborhood Development Projects Underway

Work began at the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East, in preparation for its redevelopment into a creative production hub.

Additionally, the St. Bernard Circle project, which opened in April, added 51 affordable housing units and two neighborhood commercial spaces to the Seventh Ward. The $22 million mixed-use, mixed-income development, is a four-story, 56,000-square-foot building with 40 units designated as affordable housing for families earning at or below 60% of the area median income.

“NORA continues to be a visionary force in shaping the future of New Orleans,” said Adam Stumpf, Chairman of NORA’s board. “Their commitment to equitable development—whether through affordable housing, early childhood education, or commercial revitalization—demonstrates how public investment and community partnerships can build thriving, resilient neighborhoods.”

The full 2024 Annual Report is available for download at NORAWorks.

About New Orleans Redevelopment Authority

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority is a catalyst for community redevelopment, working to stimulate investment, support economic development, and promote an equitable and sustainable future for the city. NORA collaborates with public and private partners to implement innovative strategies that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses.