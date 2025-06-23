NORA, &Access Unveil Plan to Revitalize St. Claude Retail Corridor

NEW ORLEANS — On June 18, the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) and community planning firm &Access formally presented the findings of a major retail opportunity study focused on revitalizing the St. Claude Avenue commercial corridor in the Lower Ninth Ward. The study was unveiled during a meeting of the New Orleans City Council’s Community Development Committee as part of the ongoing St. Claude Revitalization Program.

The initiative is designed to evaluate commercial conditions and identify strategies to increase retail access, attract grocery services, and support small businesses while preserving the neighborhood’s cultural character. The presentation was led by Brenda M. Breaux, Executive Director of NORA, and Bobby Boone, Founder and Chief Strategist of &Access.

The study focused on three key geographies:

a broader project area designated for a $2 million anti-blight and retail investment fund

a concentrated study area where data on parcels, businesses, and land use was collected, and

nearby Claiborne Avenue, which was assessed as an alternative corridor for grocery development.

Community engagement played a central role in the 2024–2025 process. &Access and NORA worked with residents, stakeholders, city agencies, and local institutions like Xavier University to conduct focus groups, walking workshops, surveys, and presentations, providing valuable input into both existing conditions and potential future development.

The study found that despite relatively high population density compared to other parts of the Lower Ninth Ward, the St. Claude corridor suffers from low traffic counts, zoning limitations, and a fragmented commercial landscape. More than half of the existing 36,000 square feet of retail space is currently vacant. While some investment is already underway, especially in the western end of the corridor, the lack of retail diversity—particularly in Food & Beverage (F&B) and essential services—poses a challenge.

“We found that most existing businesses in the study area fall under neighborhood goods and services, such as salons and convenience stores,” Boone said. “However, there’s a clear gap in restaurants, cafes, bars, and small-scale retailers that meet community needs and preferences.”

The study’s grocery access component revealed that the current and planned square footage of convenience stores along St. Claude already exceeds projected demand for food-at-home retail. In contrast, Claiborne Avenue was identified as a more suitable location for a new full-service grocery store due to its higher visibility, greater traffic flow, and current unmet demand.

To support the area’s commercial rebirth, the study recommends targeted investment in a “priority node” along St. Claude Avenue, specifically between Reynes and Lamanche streets. This node benefits from proximity to both Bywater and Arabi, a double-sided retail presence, and insulation from the impacts of potential rail reactivation.

Under Construction and Planned Investments

Planned developments include:

a business incubator, café, and credit union at 5200 St. Claude;

10,000 square feet of new retail space at 5330 St. Claude; and

Sterling Xpress small format grocery/pharmacy and fuel station at 5501 St. Claude.

Key Recommendations

Key recommendations include:

$500,000 for façade and interior renovations for ten local businesses.

for façade and interior renovations for ten local businesses. $350,000 in recruitment incentives to attract seven new businesses.

in recruitment incentives to attract seven new businesses. Zoning reforms to enable a more walkable, mixed-use retail environment.

to enable a more walkable, mixed-use retail environment. $200,000 annually in funding to support local nonprofit organizations and Main Street programming.

On the grocery front, the plan calls for development of a 7,500-square-foot store on publicly owned land at 1515 Egania Street along Claiborne Avenue. The proposed project would require a $3.2 million construction investment, supported by $1.4 million in capital subsidies and $1.7 million in operational subsidies over a 10-year period to reach financial sustainability.

The study also emphasizes the importance of increasing residential density to support local retail. Vacant parcels throughout the corridor have been identified for new housing development, especially those close to the priority node, including church-owned and privately held properties on St. Claude Avenue.

Brenda Breaux noted that implementation will depend on strong partnerships across public agencies, local businesses, and community groups. “This is about building capacity from within,” she said. “We’re not only looking at what types of stores are needed, but also who’s going to run them and how we can make sure they succeed long-term.”

As the St. Claude Revitalization Program moves into its next phase, NORA and &Access will continue working with the city and local stakeholders to implement the study’s recommendations and attract sustainable investment to the corridor.

About New Orleans Redevelopment Authority

The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (www.noraworks.org) a catalyst for community redevelopment, working to stimulate investment, support economic development, and promote an equitable and sustainable future for the city. NORA collaborates with public and private partners to implement innovative strategies that enhance the quality of life for residents and businesses. Learn more at noraworks.org.

About &Access

&Access specializes in creating retail solutions for historically disinvested communities by identifying opportunities for small, local entrepreneurs to meet unmet retail demand. Their work fosters economic growth and empowers legacy businesses to grow while celebrating the cultural history of neighborhoods.