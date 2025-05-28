NOPSI Hotel Names New Executive Chef

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOPSI Hotel, a luxury destination in the heart of downtown New Orleans operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, announces the appointment of Adam Korbel as its new Executive Chef. A seasoned culinary leader with two decades of experience, Korbel will oversee all culinary operations across the hotel, including the signature restaurant Public Service and rooftop bar Above the Grid.

Korbel most recently served on the Impact Team for Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the company’s corporate food and beverage task force. In this role, he traveled across the country to lead kitchen transitions, onboard new culinary leaders, institute operational procedures, and rebuild food and beverage teams at numerous Crescent-managed properties. He was also responsible for developing and implementing banquet and outlet menus, standardizing recipes and specs, and ensuring consistency with Crescent’s culinary standards.

“Chef Adam has played an instrumental role across our portfolio, improving operational consistency, mentoring culinary teams and shaping our F&B standards,” said Alfio Celia, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “We are excited for him to bring his creative vision and leadership to NOPSI Hotel.”

A New Orleans native, Korbel blends Southern heritage with global technique, bringing a refined yet approachable style to each menu. At NOPSI, he will reimagine culinary offerings with a focus on seasonality, local sourcing, and memorable dining experiences.

“I’m honored to step into this role at this iconic property,” said Korbel. “It’s a special place brimming with opportunity, and I’m looking forward to crafting menus that are bold, locally-inspired and uniquely NOPSI.”

Korbel is a graduate of Delgado’s Culinary Arts Program and has received industry accolades throughout his career, including being named one of the Best Chefs of Louisiana (2018) and having his recipes featured in the East Coast/West Coast Cookbook.

NOPSI Hotel is managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized operator of distinctive hotels and resorts across North America.

NOPSI Hotel is located at 317 Baronne Street in New Orleans. For more information, visit NOPSI Hotel.

About NOPSI Hotel

Located in the former New Orleans Public Service Inc. building, NOPSI Hotel blends historic charm with modern luxury. The property features 217 refined guest rooms, the locally loved Public Service restaurant, Henry’s Gin Bar, featuring craft cocktails, and Above the Grid, a rooftop pool and bar offering panoramic views of the Crescent City. The property features 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, making it an ideal venue for weddings, corporate events and gatherings.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt.

Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include Horseshoe Bay Resort, The Josie Hotel, Autograph Collection, and the Williamsburg Inn. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent’s clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit Crescent Hotels and Latitudes by Crescent or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.