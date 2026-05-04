NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOPSI Hotel announced the appointment of Nicholas Karel as Food & Beverage General Manager, overseeing all culinary and beverage operations across the hotel’s acclaimed dining outlets.

Karel brings more than a decade of hospitality experience in New Orleans, with a strong track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering elevated guest experiences. He previously served as Food & Beverage Director at NOPSI Hotel, where he managed operations across multiple outlets, including Public Service Restaurant, Henry’s Gin Bar, and Above the Grid rooftop. During his tenure, he increased guest satisfaction scores significantly and introduced innovative programming that drove both revenue and engagement.

Most recently, Karel was recruited to launch Common House New Orleans as its founding General Manager, where he led the development of a complex, multi-concept hospitality environment from the ground up. In this role, he oversaw all aspects of operations, from staffing and service standards to financial performance and long-term strategic planning.

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Earlier in his career, Karel held leadership roles at The Windsor Court Hotel and developed beverage programs for multiple concepts in the Greater New Orleans area, consistently exceeding revenue targets and enhancing the guest experience through thoughtful programming and service innovation.

In his new role, Karel will be responsible for shaping the strategic vision of NOPSI Hotel’s food and beverage program, enhancing operational excellence, and continuing to build on the property’s reputation as a premier dining destination in New Orleans.

“I’m excited to step into this role at NOPSI Hotel and continue building on the strong foundation we’ve created,” said Karel. “This property has an incredible team and a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of hospitality in New Orleans. I look forward to evolving the food and beverage experience in a way that feels both innovative and deeply connected to the city.”

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NOPSI Hotel is managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized operator of distinctive hotels and resorts across North America.

NOPSI Hotel is located at 317 Baronne Street in New Orleans. For more information, visit the website.