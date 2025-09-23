NOPJF Releases 10 Public Safety Questions for Candidates

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As the 2025 New Orleans mayoral election approaches, the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation (NOPJF.org) is releasing 10 carefully crafted public safety questions for mayoral candidates to address. The questions reflect the Foundation’s commitment to a fair, accountable, and effective criminal justice system that enhances public safety and improves the quality of life for all residents.

The NOPJF, who for 30 years has been dedicated to promoting excellence in policing, efficiency in criminal justice, and positive community engagement, believes it is essential for voters to be well-informed about the candidates’ visions and plans.

The NOPJF Public Safety questions cover three focus areas including Law Enforcement Support, Criminal Justice Accountability, and Systemic Reform.

This initiative follows the recent success of NOPJF’s OPSO candidate questions, which were utilized and referenced in major televised debates and forums earlier in the election cycle. Those questions helped frame public discourse around staffing, jail conditions, and public trust—garnering widespread attention from both media and voters.

“The public deserves to hear directly from candidates on how they will address these critical public safety challenges,” said Melanie Talia, CEO of NOPJF. “We’ve based these questions on real data, ongoing community feedback, and urgent operational needs. This is not about politics. It’s about practical solutions.”

10 Key Candidate Questions on Public Safety & Criminal Justice

NOPD and OPSO Compensation:

With NOPD starting salaries currently 13% below peer cities, and OPSO Deputies earning approximately 30% below the national average, how will you fund necessary salary increases, ensure annual cost-of-living adjustments, and address salary compression to improve recruitment and retention?

NOPD & Civilian Staffing:

NOPD is currently operating below suggested staffing levels and under a consent decree. How will you assist in attracting and hiring both commissioned officers and civilian staff to meet the department’s operational needs?

Supt. Anne Kirkptrick Leadership:

Under the leadership of Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick, there has been an overall decrease in violent crime and 84% of the citizens polled in the 2025 Community / Police Satisfaction Survey reported feeling safe in their neighborhood. Chief Kirkpatrick has publicly declared her desire to continue as Superintendent of Police for the City of New Orleans. Will you keep Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick as the Superintendent for your full term? If not, why? With whom would you replace her?

Municipal Police Employees Retirement System Resolution:

MPERS – the primary retirement system and a chief recruiting and retention tool of the NOPD – and the administration of the City of New Orleans maintain differing stances on employee contributions into the system and on computing retirement benefits. What is your position?

Juvenile Justice Transparency:

Given growing concerns around repeat juvenile offenders and a lack of transparency in juvenile diversion programs as well as the juvenile justice system as a whole, what will you do to improve public reporting, accountability, and consequences within the juvenile justice system?

Surveillance Technology Reform:

Chapter 147 of the City Code restricts the use of critical crime-fighting technologies such as facial recognition and real-time video analytics in spite of their proven effectiveness. Will you support repealing or amending this ordinance? If so, what specific changes would you propose?

Mental Health & Drug Abuse Coordination:

With more than 800 opioid-related deaths in Orleans Parish in 2023-2024 and recurring homeless encampments, how will you integrate mental health, homelessness, and substance abuse responses across departments?

Procurement & Payment Reform:

Lengthy and delayed procurement responses and vendor payments have disrupted critical police operations. What reforms will you implement to ensure that NOPD and other first responder agencies receive timely support and equipment?

Public Safety Facilities Upgrades:

Many NOPD stations and City facilities are not fully functional. Will you commit to creating a “Building Czar” or similar role to oversee renovations and hold agencies accountable for maintaining safe and functional public buildings?

Teneo Risk Report Implementation:

The 2025 Teneo Risk Report identified urgent gaps in special event security, French Quarter safety, and RTCC capabilities. Will you commit to fully implementing its recommendations? If not, which ones would you prioritize or amend?

About New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF)

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to making New Orleans a safer place in which to live, work and visit. The Foundation accomplishes this by promoting excellence in policing, efficiency in criminal justice, and positive community engagement. The NOPJF was founded in 1995 by concerned citizens who believed the NOPD needed additional resources to effectively police the city. For more information about NOPJF’s mission and initiatives, please visit nopjf.org.