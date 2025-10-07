NOPJF Announces “Go Blue Day”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is inviting the citizens of the greater New Orleans region to “Go Blue” by wearing blue clothing and displaying blue lights on buildings and homes on Oct. 8th to honor the local law enforcement officers who work to keep the community safe. The date is significant in that “10-8” is the police radio code for “in-service.” This year, Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser recognized the date as “Go Blue Day” at the NOPJF’s annual Stake Out for Justice Luncheon on Sept. 4th with an official observance.

For the third year in a row, the Honorable City Council President JP Morrell introduced a declaration in observance of Go Blue Day in New Orleans which was then signed by all members of the New Orleans City Council. Council President Morrell’s proclamation honors all divisions of local law enforcement, including, but certainly not limited to, police officers, sheriff deputies, harbor, levee, university, railway, and governmental organizations whose sole dedication is public safety. Through this recognition, the NOPJF hopes to boost morale and retention in understaffed departments.

In recognition of the observance, several iconic and historic buildings that make up the New Orleans skyline – including the Crescent City Connection – will be illuminated blue to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifice of our local law enforcement officers. As the centers of so many cultural events, their lights are a reminder that New Orleans supports its officers. Iconic locations who have ‘gone blue’ include the Caesars Superdome, Hibernia Tower, and Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

The NOPJF, whose mission is to make New Orleans a safer place to live, work, and visit, is responsible for numerous programs that daily impact the lives and investigations of officers. Today, NOPJF is focused on enhancing its core programs including advanced officer training, technology procurement, officer safety and wellness, tuition assistance for higher education, Mardi Gras support, and increasing the effectiveness of units and districts.

Units recently impacted in partnership with NOPJF include the Canine Unit for whom the NOPJF facilitates annual certifications through the National Police Canine Association, the Digital Forensics Unit for whom the NOPJF acquires rare or unique hardware, and the District Investigative Units from which the NOPJF sends detectives for specialized training.

“Law enforcement is the heart of a safe and thriving community,” said Melanie Talia, CEO of the NOPJF. “On Go Blue Day, we say thank you to the men and women who choose to serve, protect, and lead with integrity.”

While the focus of “Go Blue” day is gratitude for current law enforcement officers, the day also acknowledges those who previously served and especially remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Louisiana has lost 3 officers and 1 canine officer in the line of duty in 2025. Nationally, 70 law enforcement officers have been killed in line of duty incidents with 251 officers shot (*National Fraternal Order of Police). Policing remains one of the most dangerous jobs in the country.

The NOPJF has asked people to display blue lighting on porches, landscaping, garage interiors, windows, businesses, and any way that might illuminate the night of October 8th in blue. The NOPJF has said that the sight of blue lights on a dark night signals to officers, deputies, and all members of law enforcement that they have the support of the community they are sworn to protect. Members of the public can share photos on social media using #BlueNOLA.

About the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF)

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to making New Orleans a safer place in which to live, work and visit. The Foundation accomplishes this by promoting excellence in policing, efficiency in criminal justice, and positive community engagement.

In 2025, the NOPJF has assisted with the response to the January 1st terror attack, arranged the Teneo risk assessment, and supported advanced training to specialized units such as the NOPD Emergency Medical Responder program. The NOPJF was founded in 1995 by concerned citizens who believed the NOPD needed additional resources to effectively police the city. For more information, please visit www.nopjf.org.