Nonprofit Receives $800K for ‘Lighthouses’ During Outages

NEW ORLEANS – Together New Orleans, a coalition of congregations and community-based organizations, has received $806,000 in federal funding for the construction of seven Community Lighthouses. The funding was announced yesterday by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity as part of the Energy Storage for Social Equity Program.

“We know storms are getting worse and power outages will happen, and this funding will help us be prepared to continue serving people when they need it most,” said Rev. Gregory T. Manning, a clergy leader of Together New Orleans and pastor of Broadmoor Community Church — the site of one of Louisiana’s first lighthouses. “We are especially grateful to our federal partners, including Congressman Troy Carter, for helping advance the expansion of Community Lighthouses throughout our community.”

An initiative of Together New Orleans, the Community Lighthouse project aims to provide commercial-scale solar power and backup battery capacity to 86 congregations and community institutions throughout the city. During extended power outages, the lighthouses immediately assess need and aid area residents. They provide cooling and heating stations, charging stations, food distribution, oxygen exchange, light medical equipment, and other critical services. So far, Together New Orleans opened the first 11 as part of its pilot of 16 lighthouses.

Power outages have emerged as the leading cause of death after disasters in Louisiana. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of people have suffered in sweltering heat after storms knocked out power for extended periods, sometimes as long as a month.

“The timing of this announcement is particularly pertinent because we are in the midst of what experts predict to be an ‘especially dangerous’ hurricane season,” said Rev. Manning.

Beyond their role in neighborhood-level disaster response, the lighthouses represent a significant investment in clean, renewable energy that will reduce energy costs, as well as workforce development that includes project labor agreements to hire local workers at living wages for all stages of the process.

Beyond New Orleans, North Louisiana Interfaith is piloting two lighthouses and plans to create a network of 20 in Caddo Parish. Together Baton Rouge has secured funding for its first three lighthouses and is raising funds for the next three. Other regions throughout the state are also working to launch pilot programs in the near term.

An initiative of Together New Orleans, the Community Lighthouse project is being funded through public-private partnerships and philanthropic efforts, including:

$1 million from the Greater New Orleans Foundation through a “Leadership Challenge Grant” to launch the initiative,

$3.8 million community project funding by Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. – the single largest in the nation for a solar-related project ,

$2 million from the City of New Orleans, from Wisner Grant funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Other funders include the U.S. Department of Energy, Direct Relief, and Episcopal Relief and Development.