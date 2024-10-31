Nonprofit Nous Creates Partnership with Champs-Elysées Film Festival

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Foundation for Francophone Culture – Nous – will be bringing French film to New Orleans. As part of a partnership with the renowned Champs-Élysée Film Festival in Paris, Nous will be showing two of the festival’s official 2024 film selections: “Sirènes” and “Habibi.” Done in partnership with the Historic BK House & Gardens, this free screening, will take place in the historic home located at 1113 Chartres Street in the French Quarter on Nov. 12 from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

“Sirènes,” a narrative short directed by Sarah Malléon is about Daniel, a widowed father who lives in northern Martinique with his 8-year-old daughter, Soraya. Working as a fisherman and restaurateur, he tries to make ends meet in a town hit by a strong economic and social crisis. His daily life is turned upside down the day his daughter decides to summon mermaids.

“Habibi: Chanson pour mes ami·e·s,” is a documentary feature directed by Florent Gouëlo which follows the preparation of the last cabaret of the season at la Flèche d’Or, a cultural venue in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. From costume-making to collective rehearsals, the film portrays five drag performers and how their cultural and social commitment resonates with that of La Flèche d’Or.

Nous’s partnership with the Champs-Elysées Film Festival is part of the growing international recognition of Louisiana film produced in French and Creole. Earlier this year, Nous walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival as part of a delegation of Louisiana’s film industry with Film USA to feature a new wave of independent, French and Creole-language films emerging from Louisiana. Nous’s latest film, “Évangeline,” written and directed by Cory St. Ewart and done entirely in Louisiana French was recently featured at the New Orleans Film Festival and will be screened at FICA – International Environmental Movie and Video Festival in New Brunswick. Alongside “Évangeline,” Nous helped produce Les Vouésins (an animated short in Missouri French created by Brian Hawkins, which will also be featured at FICA) and Héritage (written and directed by Chasah & Charliese West in Louisiana Creole and recently featured at the Pan-Africa Film Festival in Cannes).

Nous is also working with Create Louisiana and the Library of Congress on a new documentary, “Musique(s)!,” that features six Louisiana musical groups (including Grammy-winning artists such as Leyla McCalla and Louis Michot) who continue to innovate Louisiana roots music sung in French and Creole to share these heritage cultures with a new generation.

In commenting on the importance of this new partnership, Scott Tilton and Rudy Bazenet, co-directors of Nous, stated, “As a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and revitalizing Louisiana’s unique French-speaking culture, we’re thrilled to be able to create a world-class partnership with the Champs Elysées Film Festival that will bring the best in French cinema here to Louisiana and open the opportunity for Louisiana filmmakers to be featured on screens in Paris. On the night of November 12, we invite New Orleanians to enjoy the magic of French cinema in French Quarter.”