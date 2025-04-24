Non-Profit Aims to Triple Number of Young People Served

NEW ORLEANS – Boys Hope Girls Hope, a nonprofit empowering young people to overcome obstacles and achieve educational and career goals, is rebranding as Hope Ignites. This new name and visual identity reflect the organization’s vision to inspire hope and ignite lasting change in the lives of even more youth in the United States, Mexico and Guatemala. The rebranding took effect on March 25.

“Hope is a powerful force that drives transformation in all of us,” said Kristin Ostby, President & CEO of Hope Ignites. “Our new name symbolizes how hope ignites the young people we serve every day and the hope they give to their families, communities and each of us as they pursue their dreams.”

Hope Ignites has 14 affiliates in cities across the United States and in Latin America serving more than 1,250 young people in residential and academy settings. Its long-term and comprehensive program supports youth from middle school through college and beyond.

- Sponsors -

Hope Ignites New Orleans

The New Orleans affiliate has been operating since 1980 as Boys Hope Girls Hope and is now called Hope Ignites New Orleans. Cavin Davis, a New Orleans native with more than 15 years of experience in education, serves as the Executive Director.

Hope Ignites New Orleans has raised money to empower underserved youth through local events, including:

The Serving Up Hope Pickleball Tournament took place on Mar. 22 at the City Park Tennis Center. This second annual event was a doubles competition aimed at raising funds and awareness for the organization’s programs.

took place on Mar. 22 at the City Park Tennis Center. This second annual event was a doubles competition aimed at raising funds and awareness for the organization’s programs. The 36th Annual Golf Tournament took place in Nov. last year at Beau Chene Country Club. This event raised over $80,000 to support the organization’s scholars and featured more than 140 participants. The tournament was sponsored by Char-Broil and included various activities such as raffles and a “boozy putt” contest.

took place in Nov. last year at Beau Chene Country Club. This event raised over $80,000 to support the organization’s scholars and featured more than 140 participants. The tournament was sponsored by Char-Broil and included various activities such as raffles and a “boozy putt” contest. The Garden Gala was held in Sept. 2024 at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters in City Park. Chaired by Marianna Downer and Kelley Moreau, the event featured gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, and a raffle, raising over $185,000 for the organization’s programs.

was held in Sept. 2024 at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters in City Park. Chaired by Marianna Downer and Kelley Moreau, the event featured gourmet cuisine, live entertainment, and a raffle, raising over $185,000 for the organization’s programs. The Natural Hair Care Drive was launched in May last year to celebrate and empower the young people served by the organization. This initiative recognized the significance of embracing one’s natural hair and provided resources to support the scholars.

Overall Results

Ninety-six percent of high school graduates matriculating to college and 93% persisting into their second year, outranking national averages by over 30%. After graduation, many Hope Ignites alumni stay connected with the organization. Upward of 30 graduates serve on local boards of directors or in staff positions—and even more serve as mentors to current scholars and advocates for the organization.

Recent Highlights

- Sponsors -

Success stories like alumni Larry Philips, who grew up in the Cabrini-Green housing project and joined Hope Ignites at age 12. He went on to obtain a degree in risk management and a role as a Vice President at a major firm. He has served as President of the Junior Board of Hope Ignites Chicago, illustrating how scholars benefit from Hope Ignites programming—and stick around to give back as mentors and board members.

Each year, Hope Ignites offers mentoring, internships, job connections, and over half a million dollars in scholarships to collegians. Ninety-three percent of these scholarship recipients maintain annual debt at or below $5,500.

This past year, Hope Ignites supported 202 scholars in residential programs, 549 in academy, and 497 in post-secondary.

Spark the Journey mini documentaries featuring each affiliate will air on social media throughout May, as Hope Ignites scholars pass the torch across the Network to celebrate the rebrand.

“These stories are just the beginning of the growth we’ll enact with this shift to Hope Ignites,” said Rob Lloyd, Board Chair of Hope Ignites. “By tripling the number of scholars served across the network, we can reach more students in our communities and create more pathways for young people who would otherwise lack the resources to reach their full potential. We’re not just tripling the number of kids—we’re tripling hope.”

The Rebrand

The rebrand to Hope Ignites emphasizes the organization’s nearly 50-year-long mission to create brighter futures for youth by fueling their potential and providing opportunities for them to thrive. This new name comes with the goal of tripling the number of students served.

Hope Ignites meets scholars where they are, providing robust year-round, out-of-school programming and adding a supportive home environment when needed. Scholars take part in activities that focus on personal development, college and career preparation, life skills and leadership and service.

This new branding brings a modernized logo, updated color palette, and refreshed messaging that speaks to the resilience and potential of the young people the organization serves. The name change will not affect the day-to-day operations of the organization. Hope Ignites will continue to provide the same life-changing programs, including both residential homes and academy partnerships, with an even greater focus on igniting the passions and potential of its scholars.

About Hope Ignites New Orleans

Hope Ignites New Orleans, formerly Boys Hope Girls Hope of New Orleans, helps motivated middle, high school, and post-secondary students rise above disadvantaged backgrounds. Our goal is to graduate young people who are physically, emotionally, and academically prepared for post-secondary education and productive life, breaking barriers so they can become community-minded leaders.

It firmly believes that young people have the power to overcome adversity, realize their potential, and help transform our world. They create these successes when we remove obstacles, support and believe in them, and provide environments and opportunities that build on their strengths.

About Hope Ignites

Hope Ignites is the catalyst that empowers youth to achieve their full potential. Through our voluntary, application-based program, we support motivated young people in need through middle to high school, post-secondary education, and career launch. We meet young people where they are; offering out of school time programs, providing physical, emotional, spiritual, and academic support; and, for those who need it, a safe, structured place to live through our residential homes. Hope Ignites provides the greatest impact by changing the long-term trajectory for young people, connecting them to opportunities for economic and social mobility they may not otherwise have. For more information visit hopeignites.org.