Nominations Sought for Leading From the Heart Awards for Women Positively Impacting Greater New Orleans Through Hospitality, Sustainability, or Food Justice

NEW ORLEANS - Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) New Orleans has opened a call for nominations for the third annual Leading From the Heart Awards. Two $2,500.00 grants will be awarded to women in the Greater New Orleans area who have positively impacted hospitality, sustainability, or food justice.

“Heart is the operative word in Leading from the Heart,” said Dee Lavigne, President of Les Dames d’Escoffier New Orleans Chapter. “The women we honor with these awards are thought leaders and innovators in our community.”

In keeping with LDEI’s philanthropic mission, the Leading From the Heart Awards will celebrate women in the 10-parish Greater New Orleans community who have distinguished themselves through their meaningful contributions. Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony in March 2025. Nominations for the third annual Leading From the Heart Awards can be submitted here. Nominations must be received by January 18th, 5:00 p.m.

“These awards shine a light on the incredible women in our community who are driving change in our industry,” said Lavigne. “Their passion and dedication inspire us all to lead with purpose and make a lasting impact.”

The inaugural Leading from the Heart Awards was celebrated in February 2023. Since then, award recipients have included restaurateur Amanda Toups of Toups Meatery; Chef Cristina Quackenbush of Tatlo and Good Trouble Network; Sinnidra Taylor, founder of Codey’s Nola commissary and incubator; Thuy Pham, founder of Nola Nite Market; and Olivia McCoy, founder and president of WeHelp Nola.

“Thanks to the generous grant given by Les Dames d'Escoffier NOLA, we were able to provide 83 free therapy sessions to restaurant industry members in New Orleans,” said Olivia McCoy, president of WeHelp NOLA and 2023 LFTHA winner. “Every dollar counts to serve an industry that has served all those, but themselves, for so long, and this grant was integral in helping WeHelp NOLA continue to provide for our community."

Olivia McCoy saw a mental health crisis in the hospitality industry, one of the most physically and emotionally taxing industries and the backbone of our culture, so she launched WeHelp NOLA, an organization that provides free, large-scale metal health care access to restaurant workers in New Orleans through low-cost memberships for restaurant owners.

Cristina Quackenbush, who won a Leading From the Heart Award in 2023, used the funds to further the Good Trouble Network’s assistance for local social justice and human rights organizations. "I was honored to be given a Leading from the Heart Award!” said Quackenbush. “My organization, Good Trouble Network, used the grant to put on one of our biggest events to date, and raised money for local New Orleans causes."

Sinnidra Taylor, founder of Friends of Codey’s and winner of a Leading From the Heart Award in 2024, said the award opened new avenues to empower food entrepreneurs and foster growth within the community. “The residual impact of this support will be felt far and wide, as it helps create opportunities that inspire lasting change,” said Taylor. “Thank you for believing in our mission and being part of this transformative journey."

Thuy Pham, who also won a Leading From the Heart Award in 2024, saw a need for showcasing the diversity of the New Orleans’ Asian food community and supporting small business owners, so she launched Nola Nite Market in 2019, a showcase of food vendors at the Westwego Famers & Fisheries Market. A portion of proceeds from the market are donated to local charities in the community.

Amanda Toups, of Toups’ Meatery, won a Leading From the Heart Award in 2023. “It was an absolute honor to receive a Leading from the Heart Award,” said Toups. “Combating food insecurity is my life's passion and the grant was lovingly used to continue our work with organizations such as World Central Kitchen, as well as our own initiatives here in New Orleans."

Lavigne says this part of her job involves networking and mentoring with the most fun women in New Orleans who really know the meaning of the word hospitality and how to entertain. “These women see ways to improve and serve their community in big ways that have a real impact, and they go for it,” said Lavigne. “We’re here to recognize their work and award grants so they can continue or expand their good work in the Greater New Orleans community.”

Stephanie Jane Carter, Beth D’Addono and Caroline Nabors founded the New Orleans chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier in 2017. LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, fine beverage, and hospitality professions. More than 2,400 members in 43 chapters provide leadership and educational opportunities and host philanthropic events within their communities. The Les Dames d’Escoffier organization takes its inspiration from Auguste Escoffier, a legendary chef and culinary innovator in his own time (1846-1935), as well as a philanthropist who marshaled his culinary resources and connections to do good things. It is believed that he was the first chef in the world to proactively enlist food and wine as fundraising vehicles.