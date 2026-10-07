Nominations Open for Scott Gale Memorial Award

Scott Gale. Photo provided by The IDEA Village.

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village and Halliburton Labs have announced that nominations are now open for the second annual Scott Gale Memorial Award, a recognition honoring visionary leaders who are building future industries and innovation ecosystems across the Gulf South.

The award was created to celebrate leaders who embody a forward-thinking, action-oriented, and relentlessly optimistic approach to ecosystem-building, pairing bold strategy with deep integrity and an unwavering commitment to community. It honors the legacy of Scott Gale, the inaugural Executive Director of Halliburton Labs, whose leadership helped shape Houston’s energy innovation ecosystem and passion for community supported regional connections at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) for many years.

Nominate a Leader Who Embodies the Spirit of the Award

The Idea Village invites industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members to submit nominations for individuals who:

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Drive Innovation – A leader who envisions and actively builds a better future and inspires others through optimism

Possess an Entrepreneurial Spirit – A supporter of founders, one who empowers the next generation of change-makers

Support Future Industries – A visionary in energy, sustainability, or other future-focused industries who pioneers transformative solutions

Build Community – A natural convener who strengthens networks, fosters collaboration, and builds inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystems

Nominations are open through November 1st, 2026. The winner will be notified in December of 2026 and formally honored on stage at NOEW 2027.

Photo provided by The IDEA Village.

Celebrating Our Inaugural Recipient: Kimberly Gramm

The search for the 2027 honoree builds on a first year that set a high bar. The inaugural Scott Gale Memorial Award was presented at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2026 to Kimberly Gramm, MBA, Ph.D., Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer at Tulane University’s Innovation Institute — a leader whose career has been defined by the same combination of bold action and community-first values that the award was created to honor.

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Over more than 18 years building early-stage venture ecosystems, Gramm has helped launch more than 390 startups within university environments, collectively raising over $500 million in investment capital, and has secured more than $12 million in federal and economic development grants to support innovators and entrepreneurs. Before joining Tulane in 2022, she founded two university accelerators — FAU Tech Runway and the Texas Tech University Accelerator — and co-founded the Texas Tech Research Park innovation district.

At Tulane, Gramm has built out the region’s venture infrastructure from the ground up: founding and now serving as Managing Director of Tulane Ventures, a $10 million fund investing in biotech and life sciences, energy, and AI/machine learning; helping secure a $160 million National Science Foundation engine grant (FUEL) to accelerate Louisiana’s energy transformation; and leading the Innovation Institute to a 2024 Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center Award from the Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers. She also chairs the New Orleans Entrepreneurship Council through her board role with Greater New Orleans, Inc. and serves as an ambassador to Right2Start.

“Receiving the Scott Gale Memorial Award is one of the most meaningful honors of my career,” said Kimberly Gramm. “I often think about Scott’s work to build and strengthen innovation across the Gulf Coast, and about carrying that same energy, generosity, and heart forward. Over the past year, I’ve been inspired by the way people across Louisiana’s innovation ecosystem have come together to make our state stronger. I hope Scott would be proud—not only of what we’ve accomplished, but of the spirit of collaboration he inspired in so many people across our region.”

Scott Gale – A Legacy of Innovation

Photo by Scarlet Raven Photography provided by The IDEA Village

Scott Gale was a trailblazer in the energy and innovation sectors and served as the inaugural Executive Director of Halliburton Labs, where he played a pivotal role in shaping Houston’s energy innovation ecosystem through collaboration and bold action. Scott passed away too soon but left behind a thriving Halliburton Labs organization and a legacy of visionary leadership, selfless mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to advancing breakthrough energy technologies. A community builder, podcast host, and tireless advocate for innovators, Scott modeled a spirit of service that continues to inspire.

“Scott Gale was a visionary leader whose passion for innovation and commitment to building meaningful ecosystems helped shape Halliburton Labs into what it is today,” said Andres Cabada, Managing Director of Halliburton Labs. “His belief in people, ideas, and the power of collaboration left a lasting mark on our organization and the broader energy and startup communities. Scott’s legacy lives on through the founders he supported, the partnerships he built, and the future-focused mindset he instilled in all of us.”

The Idea Village, founded in 2000, has supported more than 23,700 entrepreneurs, whose companies have generated more than $2 billion in regional economic impact. Halliburton Labs supports early-stage hard-tech energy ventures with expertise, facilities, business networks and other resources.