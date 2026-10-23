NOMAR Unveils Renovated Mandeville Office

MANDEVILLE, La. — The New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS (NOMAR) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 with the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce and REALTOR members to celebrate the opening of its newly renovated Mandeville office.

NOMAR Board President Donna Chandler, Board President-Elect Rick Roberts and CEO Ginger Wiggins attended the ceremony, which was followed by a networking event.

Chandler thanked members for their support throughout the project, from the original acquisition of the space to its renovation and modernization.

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“We are proud to offer this newly renovated, modernized office to our members as a meeting and educational training space in support of REALTORS conducting business north of the I-10. It’s convenient, beautiful and open for business to all our members who want to interact with the association on the Northshore.”

The renovated office features an expanded training room with additional seating, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment for presentations and offices where members can meet with association staff.

Training sessions, events and continuing education courses are now scheduled at the Mandeville office. REALTOR members can register for classes at both the newly renovated Mandeville location and NOMAR’s Southshore office in Metairie by visiting nomar.org/calendar/.

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The reopening follows NOMAR’s Oct. 8 Economic and Real Estate Forecast Symposium, where economists highlighted signs of improvement in the region’s housing market, particularly on the Northshore. St. Tammany Parish home sales increased 11.1% through August compared with the same period in 2025, outpacing the metropolitan area’s 6.1% increase.

About NOMAR

Established in 1915, the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS® (NOMAR) is a professional trade association serving a diverse cross-section of real estate professionals throughout the 10-parish Greater New Orleans region. Through advocacy, empowerment and education, the association works to strengthen the region’s real estate industry and communities.