NOMAR Division Earns Top Commercial Accreditation

METAIRIE, La. – The Commercial Investment Division (CID) of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of REALTORS (NOMAR) has earned Diamond Commercial Services Accreditation from the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), the top recognition level in NAR’s program for local and state REALTOR associations serving commercial real estate professionals.

NAR introduced the Commercial Services Accreditation program in 2008 to advance the quality and scope of services and support for commercial practitioners nationwide. Associations are evaluated against benchmarks covering governance, communication, education, advocacy, technology, state and national participation, and community involvement and networking. The Division successfully met 67 of the program’s 70 benchmarks, spanning all seven categories.

“This award reflects the contributions of the past presidents, board members, and engaged practitioners who have laid such an enduring foundation,” said Mignon Richard Diaz, CCIM, 2026 CID President and advisor with NAI Rampart. “I look forward to continuing to build on that legacy to strengthen our commercial real estate community, as we approach our 35th anniversary year in 2028.”

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CID provides members free commercial-specific continuing education classes covering the 12 hours of real estate CE required annually, an annual scholarship and ongoing subsidy program to support the pursuit of advanced education in the field, discounted access to the Louisiana Commercial Database, a variety of networking and service opportunities, and an annual awards program recognizing top commercial producers in the region. As part of its commitment to building a thriving and prosperous industry, CID also organizes the region’s largest real estate conference, the annual Economic & Real Estate Forecast Symposium. The 2026 Symposium will be held October 8, 2026, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 1915, NOMAR serves roughly 6,400 real estate professionals across 10 parishes. CID is the association’s division focused on commercial real estate professionals.

CID previously earned recognition through NAR’s Commercial Services Accreditation program in 2020, under the leadership of CID President Ryan Pearce.