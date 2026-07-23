NOMA to Host Mahjong Fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Museum of Art’s Volunteer Committee will host Mahj at the Museum, a two-day fundraising event Sept. 27-28 featuring an American mahjong tournament that will support the museum’s exhibitions, programs and educational initiatives.

The event begins Sunday, Sept. 27, with a welcome reception featuring champagne, mimosas and brunch bites from Southern Hospitality Catering, giving participants an opportunity to meet other players before the tournament.

Tournament play takes place Monday, Sept. 28, at NOMA and includes both social and competitive games for players of all experience levels. Tournament play will be directed by Mandeville Mahj and follow National Mah Jongg League rules. Players are asked to bring their 2026 National Mah Jongg League cards.

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The day also includes lunch from Ralph Brennan Catering & Events at Café NOMA and a celebratory cocktail hour. Prizes will be awarded to the tournament’s top three finishers.

Event planning is led by Kimberly Zibilich and NOMA Volunteer Committee Chair Jennifer Rowland. The volunteer committee supports museum programs throughout the year and organizes several of NOMA’s signature fundraising events, including Art in Bloom, Salon Supper Club and LOVE in the Garden.

Tickets are $250 and include admission to both the Sept. 27 reception and the Sept. 28 tournament.

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Located in New Orleans City Park, NOMA stewards a collection of nearly 50,000 works of art and operates the 12-acre Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, which is free and open to the public year-round.