Sue Zemanick – NOMA Taps Michelin – Starred Chef for Salon Supper Club. Photo provided by NOMA.

NEW ORLEANS – This fall, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) continues its popular Salon Supper Club presented by First Horizon Bank series with an event led by guest chef Sue Zemanick of Michelin-starred restaurant Zasu. The elegant seated dinner is scheduled for Thursday, October 15.

Earlier this month, Susan M. Taylor, The Montine McDaniel Freeman Director of NOMA, announced the collaboration with Zemanick during her remarks at the first of two Salon Supper Club events this year.

“The Salon Supper Club is a new tradition for the museum, bringing our guests together through our collection, exhibitions, food, and music,” said Taylor. “We are thrilled to have Chef Sue Zemanick join the stellar roster of guest chefs who have helped make the Salon Supper Club a success.”

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In November 2025, Zemanick’s restaurant Zasu received a star in the inaugural Michelin Guide for restaurants in the American South. The October event at NOMA looks to the forthcoming exhibition Second Nature: Japanese Rinpa Paintings from the Gitter-Yelen Collection for inspiration.

“The New Orleans Museum of Art and the beauty of surrounding City Park have always held a special place in my heart, making it an incredible honor to be the chef for this October’s Salon Supper Club,” said Zemanick. “I’m especially excited to celebrate alongside the stunning exhibition Second Nature: Japanese Rinpa Paintings from the Gitter-Yelen Collection and create a menu inspired by an evening where art, nature, and food come together in one unforgettable experience.”

First Horizon Bank continues as presenting sponsor for the event. This year’s event chairs are Lindsay and Peter Falconer and Amy and Garrison Neill. All funds raised during the Salon Supper Club provide critical resources to exhibitions, educational initiatives, and programming at NOMA.

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“Our hope is that the Salon Supper Club sparks exciting conversations and deeper relationships with NOMA,” said NOMA Volunteer Committee Chair Jennifer Rowland, who has led planning with the event chairs. “Each Salon Supper Club offers new experiences in different formats, with different themes.”

Launched in 2025, NOMA’s Salon Supper Club invites guest chefs to collaborate with the museum on unique experiences highlighting exhibitions and works on view. On Thursday, July 16, a summer Salon Supper Club event featured a Surrealist-inspired menu from Chef Wiley Wilkinson Lewis of Delacroix.

Other acclaimed guest chefs have included: E.J. Lagasse, NOMA Trustee and chef patron of Emeril’s, which recently received two Michelin stars; Serigne Mbaye, co-owner and chef of Dakar NOLA and winner of the 2026 James Beard Award for Best Chef: South; and Alfredo Nogueira, Chef-Partner of Cane & Table and VALS, and Executive Chef of Cure. Additional support for all Salon Supper Club events is provided by Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group.

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In an announcement earlier this year about the series, Tony Adams, NOMA Trustee and Regional President – Gulf States at First Horizon Bank said, “NOMA is a cornerstone institution for the arts in New Orleans, and First Horizon Bank is honored to support their work as presenting sponsor of the Salon Supper Club. We hope this event sparks exciting new connections with NOMA now and for many years to come.”