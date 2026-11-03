NOMA Names 2026–27 Creative Assembly Artists

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) has announced six artists selected for its 2026–27 Creative Assembly residency program. The New Orleans-based artists work across painting, music, poetry, film, photography and other disciplines.

Launched in 2021, NOMA’s Creative Assembly program promotes community engagement through a yearlong residency within the museum’s learning and engagement department. Participating artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from the museum’s public programs, collection, exhibitions and Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.

“This year’s cohort of New Orleans–based artists represents a breadth of artistic perspectives,” said Dr. Redell Hearn, chief educator at NOMA. “We are thrilled for NOMA to be a place of discovery and innovation for working artists who are helping define our current moment.”

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The 2026–27 Creative Assembly cohort includes:

Compton III, artist, designer and storyteller

Ben Hamburger, painter and art educator

Kelly Love Jones, musician and composer

Donney Rose, performance poet, advocacy journalist and teaching artist

Kelsey Scult, multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker

Tiffany Smith, interdisciplinary artist and photographer

The artists began their residency in September with an on-site orientation introducing them to the museum’s history, collection and programs. Throughout the residency, cohort members receive funding and museum support to develop artistic projects and collaborate with the learning and engagement department to create public programming.

Kelly Love Jones is this year’s Creative Assembly artist-in-residence supported by the Darryl Chappell Foundation, which returns for its second year of supporting the program. The foundation’s support incorporates the Wilfred Wallace Hammond Jr. Performing Arts Legacy Award.

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“We honored NOMA as our Partner of the Year for its Creative Assembly program, now in its second year of support from the foundation,” said Darryl Chappell, founder and CEO of the Darryl Chappell Foundation. “The New Orleans Museum of Art is an amazing partner that is always finding creative ways to move community-centered programs forward.”

The 2026–27 NOMA Creative Assembly Artists

Compton III is a New Orleans native whose work spans sculpture, illustration, designer toys and children’s literature. His practice draws on the city’s cultural traditions, including the Black Masking Indian tradition, which inspired his original character Spy Boy. His work is held in the collections of the New Orleans African American Museum and Tulane University’s Newcomb Art Museum. He has also exhibited at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and created public art installations featuring his 16-foot inflatable Spy Boy sculpture.

Ben Hamburger is a New Orleans-based painter and art educator whose work explores relationships between people, places and the natural environment. His paintings have been exhibited across the United States, and he has taught workshops nationally and internationally. He currently teaches at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Art and serves as an adjunct instructor at Western Carolina University.

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Kelly Love Jones is a New Orleans musician and composer whose work combines Caribbean rhythms, reggae, hip-hop, soul and world music. She has collaborated with Grammy-nominated spoken word artist Queen Sheba and opened for performers including Lenny Kravitz, Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse and Arrested Development. Her music emphasizes themes of kindness, personal growth and connection.

Donney Rose is a Baton Rouge native and New Orleans-based performance poet, advocacy journalist and teaching artist. He created The American Audit, a series of multimedia spoken word projects examining the Black American experience through history, research and poetry. Rose is a former John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Citizen Artist Fellow and a recipient of a 2022 Maryland State Arts Council Independent Artist Award in Literary Arts.

Kelsey Scult is a New Orleans-based multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker working in film, sculpture, sound and installation. Her work explores themes of intimacy, memory and the transformation of personal and collective histories. Films she has produced have screened at Sundance, SXSW and Outfest, and her artwork has been exhibited at the Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art. She holds an MFA in film production from the University of New Orleans.

Tiffany Smith is a New Orleans-based interdisciplinary artist working in photography, video, installation and design. Her work examines identity, representation and the concept of home through the experiences of the Caribbean diaspora. Her work has been exhibited internationally, including at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the National Gallery of Jamaica. Her artwork is also represented in NOMA’s permanent collection.