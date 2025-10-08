NOLAvate Black Announces 2025 AI Summit

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLAvate Black has announced the 2nd Annual Black Tech NOLA AI Summit presented by T-Mobile to be held on Oct. 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the New Orleans Jazz Market.

The free, one-day summit will convene creatives, culture bearers, entrepreneurs, and technologists for conversations and experiences that make AI accessible and culturally relevant.

Programming includes main stage talks, live demos, and interactive workshops designed to connect creatives and job seekers with opportunities to gain real world experience in AI across music, media, entertainment and gaming. Attendees will explore career pathways and will network with industry leaders and technologists.

Tickets and full schedule can be found here: blacktechnola.com.

“This Summit is more than a gathering — it’s a call to action,” said Sabrina Short, Founder & CEO of NOLAvate Black. “We are inviting our community to build AI skills to protect our culture and shape the future — on our own terms. We’re excited to bring this powerful day of learning, creativity, and innovation directly to the people.”

Summit Highlights

Keynote Fireside Chat

“Leading the Wave of Adoption” — A conversation on access, digital equity, and economic mobility with leaders in AI led by Sabrina Short, NOLAvate Black Founder & CEO.

AI Vibe Lab

Learn content creation with AI with Time Magazine 100 Most Influential in AI Willonious Hatcher (King Willonius) creator of viral “BBL Drizzy.”

Link Up with Microsoft

Resume reviews, career coaching and custom career pathways with Culture Forward AI.

Build A Game

Microsoft x Unity workshop leveraging the power of Copilot with Microsoft Xbox and Minecraft technologists.

Technology Transforms Business

Despite persistent challenges in accessing capital, Black entrepreneurs are leveraging technology at higher rates to drive business success, overcome financial barriers, and close the wealth gap. This is one of the key findings of an Intuit QuickBooks study on how new technologies and digital tools help Black-owned small and mid-size businesses navigate challenges and achieve success.

Gathered through insights from 2,490 Black and 3,000 non-Black small business owners, the Intuit QuickBooks Survey found that Black entrepreneurs adopt new technologies early at a higher rate (28%) than non-Black business owners (20%).

“The survey explored how the use of new technologies and digital tools can help Black-owned small and mid-size businesses combat the ongoing challenges they face, from racial to socioeconomic factors, enabling them to build successful and thriving businesses,” said Intuit QuickBooks.

Social media, mobile POS systems, CRM software, and AI-powered solutions, for example, are helping Black entrepreneurs drive business success. Social media is a key tool, with 70% of Black entrepreneurs using it to promote products (64%), build brand awareness (51%), and engage customers (50%).

According to the survey, technology is seen as a major advantage by Black-owned entrepreneurs, with 82% of Black small business owners believing it levels the playing field and 93% stating it helps close the wealth gap. Additionally, 84% credit technology as a key contributor to their success.

AI adoption is also significantly higher among Black-owned businesses at 79% compared to non-Black peers (62%). According to the survey, AI aids in generating ideas (47%), enhancing customer support (34%), and boosting marketing efforts (31%).

About NOLAvate Black

NOLAvate Black is a national leader in inclusive innovation and the producer of Black Tech NOLA, the first and largest Black tech conference in the Gulf South. Since 2018, the organization has helped thousands of underrepresented professionals and creatives gain access to high-wage, high-growth opportunities in tech. Led by tech equity advocate Sabrina N. Short, NOLAvate Black builds bridges between technology, culture, and community—empowering people to lead, innovate, and thrive in the digital economy.

Learn more about the organization at nolavateblack.com.