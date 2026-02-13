NOLA Tree Project to Give Away 700 Trees

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — NOLA Tree Project will host its largest tree‑giveaway event of the season, the SUPER Big TREEsy Giveaway, sponsored by Verizon in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, on Saturday, February 28, offering 700 free trees to residents across the Greater New Orleans region.

The event is open to all residents in Orleans and surrounding parishes such as Jefferson, St. John, St. Tammany, etc., and community members are invited to take home one free tree per household from a selection of 40 different species.

The NOLA Tree Project will take place 8:00 a.m. – noon on February 28 at the Pitot House, 1440 Moss Street, New Orleans.

Plaquemines Parish citrus and fruit trees from Becnel’s nursery will be available for purchase starting at $50, with specialty varieties such as Hass avocado and Arbequina olive available for $60.

“This is one of our most exciting TREEsy events yet,” said Connie Uddo, Executive Director, NOLA Tree Project. “Planting trees is a simple, powerful way residents can strengthen their neighborhoods, cool their blocks, manage stormwater and build a healthier, more resilient New Orleans.”

The optimum time to plant trees is during the cooler seasons from October to March. Trees planted at this time are able to start establishing a root system, making them better able to withstand the stress brought on by the higher heat and humidity of the warmer seasons. Water is critical during the first year, and the City of New Orleans Parks & Parkways recommends watering new trees weekly for a year with more frequent watering during hot dry periods.

With this final Big TREEsy event of the year, NOLA Tree Project surpasses 90,000 trees between plantings and giveaways with the goal to replace 100,000 trees lost during Hurricane Katrina. Upcoming giveaway dates and volunteer opportunities for the next planting season will be announced in Fall 2026 on https://www.nolatreeproject.org.

About NOLA Tree Project

NOLA Tree Project’s mission is to improve, protect, and sustain the urban canopy of New Orleans by replanting trees, educating the community, and addressing significant environmental challenges through tree plantings and tree giveaways.

Founded in response to massive tree loss from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, NOLA Tree Project’s goal is to replace 100,000 trees. For more information, visit https://www.nolatreeproject.org.