NOLA Public Schools Announces New Deputy Superintendent

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Jawan Brown-Alexander as Deputy Superintendent, effective June 23. A native New Orleanian and graduate of our city’s public schools, she brings over 30 years of distinguished experience in education, leadership, and community advocacy to this pivotal role.

Dr. Brown-Alexander has dedicated her career to fostering educational excellence and community empowerment. As the former Chief of Schools for New Schools New Orleans, she led initiatives that delivered high-quality curriculum, instructional support, and citywide learning communities to enhance public education across the city. Her extensive background includes roles as an educator, school leader, district administrator, leadership coach, consultant, and official with the Louisiana Department of Education. She has also served as an instructor and advisor in both K-12 and higher education settings, driving measurable growth in school-based organizations.

A passionate community advocate, Dr. Brown-Alexander has built impactful local, national, and global partnerships with organizations such as Louisiana Economic Development, GNO Inc., the City of New Orleans, and the Trayvon Martin Foundation. Her leadership has facilitated initiatives like the New Orleans Freedom Riders Town Hall, small business development cohorts, and a community symposium on the Brown vs. Board of Education decision. Her work has strengthened civic infrastructure and created opportunities for underrepresented communities, particularly BIPOC business and education leaders.

Dr. Brown-Alexander’s contributions have earned her recognition, including the Young Leadership Council’s Role Model Award and features in City Business. A sought-after speaker, she has moderated discussions on critical issues like school re-segregation and presented at conferences hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, Urban League of Louisiana, and others. Her insights have been shared through podcasts, radio broadcasts, and articles in local and national publications.

A proud graduate of Southern University (B.A. in English Education) and Xavier University (M.A. and Ed.D. in Educational Leadership), Dr. Brown-Alexander is a member of the Louisiana Superintendent’s Academy, a Harvard Institute alumna, and a recent graduate of the Goldman Sachs Business Leaders and Professionals program.

“I am deeply honored to serve as Deputy Superintendent for NOLA Public Schools and to continue my lifelong commitment to the students and families of New Orleans,” said Dr. Jawan Brown-Alexander. “Together, we will build on our city’s strengths, foster opportunities for all, and shape a future where every student thrives through education rooted in our city’s vibrant culture and resilience.”

“Dr. Brown-Alexander’s deep commitment to New Orleans, coupled with her proven leadership and innovative vision, makes her the ideal leader to advance our mission of ensuring every child has access to an excellent education,” said Dr. Fateama Fulmore, Superintendent of NOLA Public Schools. “We are excited to welcome her to this role as we continue to build a brighter future for our students and communities.”

About NOLA Public Schools

NOLA Public Schools is the public school district for Orleans Parish. It includes the district’s administration and elected school board, known as the Orleans Parish School Board. NOLA Public Schools currently oversees 66 public schools and is led by Superintendent Dr. Fateama S. Fulmore.



For more information, visit www.nolapublicschools.com. For updates, follow NOLA Public Schools on Facebook @NOLAPublicSchools, Instagram @nolaps, and X @NOLAPSchools.