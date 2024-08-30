Login
People on the Move

NOLA Project Names Tenaj Wallace as New Artistic Leader

August 30, 2024   |By

NEW ORLEANS – Tenaj Wallace, a New Orleans native, is taking over The NOLA Project. 

For just the second time since its inception in 2005, the independent theatre company has named a new  artistic leader. After a season of transition, Tenaj Wallace has been chosen by the ensemble to helm the  organization as Artistic Director. 

“I’m honored to take on the role of Artistic Director of The NOLA Project,” Wallace said. “My vision is for  us to continue pushing boundaries to create bold theatre while celebrating the vibrant and diverse  voices that make our New Orleans community unique.” 

A New Orleans-born actress, director and dancer, Wallace studied acting, voice and movement at The  Neighborhood Playhouse and has been performing professionally for over 15 years. An ensemble  member since 2022, performance credits with The NOLA Project include “Catch The Wall,” “Measure  For Measure”, “Whit”e and multiple “PodPlays.” Wallace has also directed or co-directed “Tell It To Me  Sweet, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” and “The Colored Museum” for the  company. 

This will be Wallace’s second leadership role after serving as Associate Artistic Director for The Radical  Buffoons theatre collective. She follows founding NOLA Project Artistic Director Andrew Larimer (2005- 2007) and A.J. Allegra (2007-2023).

Board of Directors President David Emond noted in a press release, “Tenaj has already proven to be a tremendous leader  and visionary, helping The NOLA Project achieve its mission of bold theater. I’m excited to see where she  will take the organization artistically as we prepare to enter our next decade.” 

Season 20 productions and initiatives will be announced soon. For more information, visit  NOLAProject.com

