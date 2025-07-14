NOLA Project Announces 2025-26 Season

NEW ORLEANS – Entering its 21st year, The NOLA Project has unveiled a 2025-2026 season devoted entirely to productions inspired by iconic literary works.

Artistic Director Tenaj Wallace described the upcoming season as “a love letter to the power of storytelling,” adding, “Each play this season was carefully curated and invites us to wrestle with big ideas about who we are, what we inherit, and how we choose to rise. Whether it’s a darkly comic take on a literary legend, a barbecue-laced reimagining of Shakespeare, a timeless tale of a woman’s wrath and grief, or a searing exploration of injustice in our own backyard, I’m thrilled to lead The NOLA Project into this rich textual terrain and to keep creating theatre that’s as fearless and layered as this city.”

The season opens in the fall with FRANKENSTEIN, a world-premiere collaboration with Lafitte Greenway Partnership. Following previous productions of THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW and DRACULA, The NOLA Project returns to the McElligott-verse for another adaptation of classic literature. The production, directed by ensemble member Leslie Claverie, offers a new interpretation of Mary Shelley’s novel and runs October 2-17 at the Station at Lafitte Greenway.

Next in the lineup is the regional premiere of FAT HAM, a co-production with Dillard University. The NOLA Project has frequently staged works by Shakespeare and is also known for presenting modern adaptations of classic texts. In James Ijames’ comic, Pulitzer Prize-winning reinvention of HAMLET, a lively barbecue setting transforms into an examination of love, loss, pain and joy. Written by the playwright of 2023’s WHITE, FAT HAM, directed by Wallace, runs January 15-February 6, 2026, at Dillard’s Cook Theater.

For the final mainstage production of the season, The NOLA Project will stage MEDEA, marking its second collaboration with Lafitte Greenway Partnership. The story of Medea, performed since 431 BC, remains a significant example of classical Greek tragedy. In this modern translation by Allistair Elliot, Euripides’ themes continue to resonate. MEDEA, directed by Claverie and Wallace, will be presented outdoors on the Greenway from May 15-30, 2026.

Also included in the season is a school-touring production of A LESSON BEFORE DYING, by Romulus Linney, based on the novel by Ernest J. Gaines. The story centers on Jefferson, an innocent young man condemned to death in 1940s Louisiana, and explores themes of education, identity and community. Wallace directs the production, which will also feature a limited public run.

For the first time in three years, The NOLA Project will offer opportunities for actors to audition for the full season of shows. Initial auditions took place in June as part of a joint call held at Le Petit Theatre, followed by another round later in the month at Big Couch, with additional community calls planned for the summer.

Backstage Pass & Tickets

Also returning for the first time since the 2022-2023 season is Backstage Pass, The NOLA Project’s subscription program. The flexible passes allow subscribers to secure seats for the entire season in advance. Single, Double and Premier packages are now available, and individual tickets will go on sale August 1.

The NOLA Project also offers sponsorship opportunities for individuals or businesses interested in supporting specific productions or the season as a whole. Sponsorships are available at various levels and price points, providing options for supporters while helping to fund Season 21 and offering exclusive benefits.

For more information on productions, auditions, season subscriptions and sponsorships, visit NOLAProject.com.

The Lineup

Here’s the lineup for The NOLA Project’s newly announced 2025-2026 season:

About The NOLA Project

For 20 years, The NOLA Project and its ensemble of artists have presented bold, innovative theatre to New Orleans audiences. Twice awarded the National Theatre Company Award from the American Theatre Wing, The NOLA Project has established a niche in the Gulf South with immersive and thought-provoking original plays. The ensemble theatre company aims to challenge, entertain and engage diverse audiences through productions of classic works, the development of new plays, and educational initiatives. More information is available at NOLAProject.com.