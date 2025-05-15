NOLA Housing Summit Features Affordable Housing Access

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — In celebration of National Affordable Housing Month, People’s Housing+ (PH+) is proud to announce its 2nd Annual Housing Summit, taking place on May 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Ashé Powerhouse, located at 1731 Baronne Street in New Orleans.

This year’s summit carries the theme: “The Housing Blueprint: Laying Roots, Raising Roofs, and Reimagining Access to Affordability” — a powerful call to action for developers, policymakers, and residents to shape a future where housing access is legacy-driven and community-led.

“This summit is for New Orleans citizens,” said PH+ CEO Oji Alexander. “It’s about their needs, addressing them and letting them know what’s already available to them.”

The event will bring together thought leaders and change-makers from across the housing landscape for a dynamic evening of panel discussions, networking, and community engagement, with a focus on:

Heirship Planning & Generational Wealth

Affordable Rental and Homebuyer Development

Access to Downpayment Assistance and Development Funding

Leading the evening’s conversation will be renowned journalist Norman Robinson, whose return as host brings trusted insight and a deep commitment to community dialogue. And we’re honored to confirm that Congressman Troy A. Carter will join us via a recorded video to speak on federal housing policy and its impact across our region. Brenda Breaux, Executive Director of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) will deliver the keynote address.

Panelists and featured guests include, Tyra Johnson Brown, Director of Housing Policy & Community Development for the City of New Orleans, Michael Meredith of VPG Enterprise, Paul Irons of New Orleans Restoration Properties, Kelvin Luster, Sr. Vice President/Director of Community Development at Home Bank and Elizabeth Ary representing the JP Morgan Chase Private Bank Team.

As part of our ongoing commitment to generational wealth building, the summit will offer on-site will drafting services, made possible through heirship planning grants from HomeBank and JP Morgan Chase.

The evening begins with a networking cocktail hour at 5:00 PM, and concludes with a dessert and connections reception at 8:00 p.m.

“We believe in creating real pathways to homeownership and wealth for families across New Orleans,” said Erania Ellis, Director of Stewardship and Community Engagement. “This summit is a space to elevate the strategies and policies that make that vision possible.”