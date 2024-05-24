NOLA Gold Rugby Announces Ownership Change, New Board

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Rugby Enterprise, also known as NOLA Gold Rugby, has announced the closing of its Series A financing round, led by Intervalle Capital LLC, which will become the organization’s new majority owner. Other investors include Gordon Stevens, Anthony Gastearl, Sean Kennedy, Hugh Evans, Raymond Alan Dargan, Kerry Denny, and Benoit Vaz.

Founding partners Tim Falcon, Robert Israel, and Michael and Brook Kerrigan have also reinvested in the club during this Series A round.

The team, which may qualify for the Major League Rugby playoffs for the first time this year, also has restructured its board of directors. The new board will consist of five members, including two executive seats held by representatives from Intervalle Capital, and two advisory roles. Tim Falcon will serve as an executive board member. Sean Kennedy is the new advisory board member overseeing finance and accounting. Anthony Gastearl will join as an advisory board member responsible for community outreach and development.

- Sponsors -

“The primary mission of the newly formed board is to reorganize and introduce a more professional structure within the club,” a spokesperson said. “Key initiatives will include the development of ‘NOLA Vision 2031,’ a strategic blueprint aimed at defining the long-term trajectory and objectives of NOLA Gold Rugby, ensuring sustained growth and success.”

The team’s CEO, Van Gallinghouse, will transition to a consulting role, and a search for his replacement has already begun.

“This is a pivotal moment for NOLA Gold Rugby,” said Tim Falcon. “With the support of Intervalle Capital and our new investors, we are poised to redefine our organizational framework and set a new standard for professional rugby in the United States.”