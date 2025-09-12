NOLA East Festival Announces Carousel Groundbreaking

NEW ORLEANS – The Fourth Annual NOLA East Festival will return to Joe W. Brown Park on Sept. 20, bringing a full day of music, food, sports, and cultural celebration to New Orleans East. This year’s event carries special significance as the community marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and breaks ground on a long-awaited carousel project that organizers say will serve as a symbol of joy and renewal for families across the region.

The festival, hosted by Friends of Joe W. Brown Park, the New Orleans East Matters Coalition, and Hope Fest, runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5601 Read Boulevard. Admission is free, though parking will be limited.

Festival Highlights

The program includes a Gospel Tent featuring local choirs and a Stellar Award-winning artist, along with live music, cultural showcases, and surprise guest appearances throughout the day.

- Sponsors -

The Hope Fest 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will bring local athletes together in friendly competition, while food vendors, arts and crafts booths, and community resource tables will highlight the diverse talent and services of the neighborhood.

Supporting a Landmark Project

All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Joe W. Brown Park Carousel Project, a centerpiece of revitalization efforts in the area. Scheduled to open in 2026, the carousel is expected to provide a new recreational landmark for families and visitors alike.

A Park with History

Joe W. Brown Park has long been one of the largest public green spaces in New Orleans East, spanning more than 100 acres with athletic fields, walking trails, and a nature center. The park sustained extensive damage during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when floodwaters overwhelmed much of New Orleans East. For years after the storm, the park’s battered facilities stood as a reminder of the challenges facing the neighborhood.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

In the years since, however, the park has also come to represent resilience. Major investments from the City of New Orleans, community groups, and philanthropic partners have restored ballfields, reopened the swimming pool, and revitalized the park’s nature center. Hosting the NOLA East Festival and launching a carousel project at the site reflects both the park’s comeback and the neighborhood’s commitment to creating spaces where families can gather and thrive.

Organizers emphasized that the festival is more than a celebration—it is also a chance to reflect on the progress made since Katrina and to look toward the future. “This is a day of unity, culture, and celebration,” organizers said in a statement. “The carousel represents our commitment to building a brighter future, together.”

For more information, email noematters@gmail.com or call 504-356-2744.