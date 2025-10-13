NOLA Detox Adds New Campus

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – With a 100% occupancy and a growing wait list, NOLA Detox is expanding its footprint in October with a new 30-bed campus in Slidell, bringing its total capacity to 78 beds across two strategic locations in south Louisiana.

The Need in Louisiana

Louisiana continues to be deeply impacted by the opioid epidemic and socioeconomic challenges such as limited healthcare access and geographic factors contribute to this trend.

As overdose rates climb and mental health crises deepen across the region, NOLA Detox stands out with same-day admissions, free transportation pick up points across the state in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Metairie and Houma, and concierge-level intake coordination ensuring families in crisis receive immediate, compassionate support.

Known for their integrated continuum of care, including detox, residential treatment, outpatient services, and sober living,NOLA Detox has successfully treated thousands of individuals battling addiction since opening in 2021, contributing to a 44% reduction in opioid-related deaths in New Orleans, according to New Orleans Health Department data.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, St. Tammany recorded the second most opioid-involved deaths in 2023 (84), behind Jefferson Parish which was first with 193 deaths. In St. Tammany Parish alone, 2024 saw over 400 overdoses and 115 confirmed fatalities.

“We’re not just treating addiction. We’re restoring lives, rebuilding families, and reshaping what recovery looks like in Louisiana,” said Dan Forman, Co-Founder and CEO of NOLA Detox. “We’ve built a model that works, and the demand speaks for itself. Our expansion means more families can access care without delay.”

Reimagining Recovery

NOLA Detox is reimagining recovery for Louisiana families through trauma-informed, hospitality-level care.

“At NOLA Detox, we’ve developed a medical approach that represents the leading edge of addiction treatment,” said Lee Michals, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Section Chief, Tulane Addiction Medicine. “As a training facility for our Addiction Medicine Fellowship and upcoming Addiction Psychiatry Fellowship Program at Tulane University School of Medicine, we combine evidence-based protocols with hands-on education for the next generation of addiction specialists. This dual mission ensures we’re not just helping individuals today, but also advancing the field for years to come.”

Blending hospital-grade medical care with boutique-style comfort, NOLA Detox offers a dual-diagnosis approach.

Key Differentiators

NOLA Detox says it provides key features and services that differentiate it from other providers:

Medical-Grade Detox with 24/7 clinical supervision

Dual Diagnosis & Trauma-Informed Therapy for co-occurring conditions

Recovery Extended Program offering housing, therapy, and job-readiness

Rapid Access with same-day admissions and free, private transport

Exclusive academic partnership with Tulane Medical School to train the next generation of addiction medicine specialists; all patients are seen by physicians

Culturally attuned care rooted in New Orleans’ unique social landscape

“There is nothing else like NOLA Detox in our region. At NOLA Detox, our campuses offer an environment designed for recovery and holistic well-being, infused with the authentic culture and warmth of New Orleans,” said Chris Copeland, COO of NOLA Detox. “We want our patients to thrive in long-term recovery and still be able to enjoy our unique Louisiana culture with friends and family.”

New Orleans Culture

NOLA Detox provides services with a uniquely New Orleans culture with an atmosphere that embodies the spirit, culture and community of New Orleans:

Exceptional cuisine featuring dishes from Copeland’s Restaurant, bringing the flavors of New Orleans to healing

Live music performances by Grammy award-winning local musicians, celebrating our city’s rich musical heritage

Inspiration from former local professional athletes who share their stories of resilience and recovery

Amenities & Services

Queen- or King-size beds and TVs in every room for comfort and dignity

Walking trails, volleyball, soccer, yoga, and adult physical education to promote physical health

Music and art therapy for creative expression and emotional healing

Fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies and milk before bed each night, creating a comforting, home-like atmosphere

Food truck parties, water slides in the summer, and campfires with s’mores, fostering connection and community

“Nola Detox and Recovery Center offers a one-of-a kind, first-in-class approach to addiction treatment. As the Lead Counselor in our new facility, I am excited to bring our dedicated counselors, nurses, techs and administrative teams to continue to change lives through our compassionate approach to addiction treatment,” said Eric Hendrix, Residential Counselor.

About NOLA Detox

NOLA Detox is locally owned and operated by Dan Forman and Chris Copeland, two New Orleanians in long-term recovery who bring decades of combined experience in healthcare and hospitality. Their partnership has created a proven model where clinical rigor meets compassionate care helping individuals find lasting recovery.

The organization has earned top honors as “Addiction Treatment Provider of the Year” (2024) and “Best Place for Mental Health Care” in Gambit Weekly’s Readers Poll for the past two years.

NOLA Detox is nationally accredited by CARF, LegitScript certified, and licensed by the Louisiana Department of Health. It accepts most major insurance plans, including recent additions like Cigna and Web TPA, and maintains contracts with the Veterans Administration to serve military personnel.