NOLA Coalition Raises $11M for Youth

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On July 24, The NOLA Coalition, a diverse group of over 600 nonprofits, civic organizations, and businesses, provided a three-year update to the public on its progress toward improving public safety and expanding investment in youth services across New Orleans. The event featured an overview of milestones achieved since the Coalition’s founding in July 2022, updates on public safety and youth investment, reflections from community leaders, and a look ahead at the Coalition’s 2025 priorities.

“Over the past three years, the NOLA Coalition has driven real, measurable progress in lowering crime and raising opportunity for the young people of New Orleans,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This partnership of civic, public, and private leaders continues to show that meaningful change is possible when we work together. But our mission isn’t finished. We must build on this momentum to ensure these improvements are sustained and expanded for years to come.”

Since its launch, the NOLA Coalition’s public safety track has focused on near-term actions that reduce violence and save lives. The results are significant:

Overall Violent Crime: 67% decrease

Homicides: 68% decrease (excluding 14 1/1/25 terror attack victims)

Shootings: 57% decrease

Carjackings: 79% decrease

Armed Robberies: 66% decrease

“The historic drop in violent crime we’ve seen across New Orleans is no accident—it is the result of intentional, strategic policing and the tireless work of the men and women of the NOPD,” said Anne Kirkpatrick, Superintendent, New Orleans Police Department. “This progress also reflects the strength of our partnerships—from local and state agencies to community coalitions like the NOLA Coalition—each playing a role in a broader public safety strategy. When we’re all aligned, the results speak for themselves. But let me be clear: crime didn’t go down by chance, and it certainly didn’t go down overnight. It’s the product of focus, coordination, and a deep commitment to the people of this city.”

With the advocacy and support of the NOLA Coalition, and the partnership of the Administration, City Council, DA, and multiple business and civic groups, significant progress has been made, including key public safety milestones:

National search and hiring of NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, supported by a competitive salary package

Passage of legislation enabling constitutional use of crime-reducing technology

Nearly $50 million secured for IT and safety infrastructure upgrades

Successful implementation of civilianization, including On Scene Services for non-injury traffic responses

Deployment of Troop NOLA by Governor Jeff Landry, in partnership with NOPD and other agencies

“The criminal justice system must have all the necessary tools to fight crime,” said The Honorable Calvin Johnson, retired Chief Judge of the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. “But those tools alone can’t root out the causes of crime. The commitment made by the NOLA Coalition to provide resources for that effort, achieved something we’ve never done before. Congratulations to all who contributed to this effort.”

Many individuals and organizations have helped drive this improvement, including the Mayor, the City Council, the NOPD, the District Attorney, the Sheriff, and many other civic and nonprofit organizations. The NOLA Coalition further recognizes the support of Governor Jeff Landry and Troop NOLA in helping to sustain improved safety.

“We have a responsibility as leaders and neighbors to invest in our young people. Every child deserves someone who believes in them and a path that leads somewhere good,” said Pastor Jacques Williams. “Real change starts when we show up, stay present, and keep choosing to care. This work can’t be a moment; it has to be a movement.”

The NOLA Coalition’s second track centers on strategic investment in youth-focused organizations. These investments are helping to expand reach, deepen impact, and build a foundation for generational transformation.

$11.1 million raised toward the Coalition’s $15 million private and philanthropic goal

$675,000 in Super Bowl LIX Impact 59 Grants awarded to NOLA Coalition organizations

Of the funds raised, millions of dollars have been issued to over two dozen Orleans Parish youth-serving program providers, including:

100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans

Art Camp 504

A’s & Aces

Black Man Rising Movement, Inc.

Café Hope

Community Sailing New Orleans

Dancing Grounds

Empower Your Cents

Grow Dat Youth Farm

O.P.E. – Helping Other People Endure

Jesus Project Ministries

Liberty’s Kitchen

Louisiana Green Corps

Mental and Behavioral Health Collaborative

New Orleans Recreation & Development Commission (NORD)

New Orleans Video Access Center (NOVAC)

NOTEP Trade School

Operation Restoration

O.S.H. Push Nonprofit

Reconcile New Orleans

Second Line Arts Collective

SilenceIsViolence

Son of a Saint

Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)

STEM NOLA

The 1881 Institute

The 18th Ward

The First 72+

unCommon Construction

University of New Orleans

Whole Village Art Therapy

Youth Empowerment Project

“I’ve watched kids come to the park looking for a place to belong and leave with new confidence, friendships, and a sense of purpose. That’s the power of programs like ours. Safe, welcoming spaces don’t just keep our youth healthy; they help them grow into leaders,” said NORD Coach Kevin Kimbrough Sr. “Continued investment in public recreation ensures the safety, future, and prosperity of New Orleans.”

Public Safety

Public Safety is one of the NOLA Coalition’s specific priorities for 2025.

Continue reducing violent crime through preventative policing, constitutional technology, and multi-level partnerships Support NOPD recruitment and retention with coordinated strategies and incentives Drive accountability across the entire criminal justice system, from arrest to conviction

Invest in Youth

Investing in the youth is another priority for the NOLA Coalition.

Sustain momentum toward $15 million fundraising goal, with $11.1 million raised to date Expand support for youth organizations through deeper partnerships with NORD and new funding streams Grow cross-sector collaborations to scale best-in-class youth services Launch and expand NOLA Connect, a new neighborhood-based listening tour turning community priorities into action

The nonprofit, civic, and business community has an acute interest in helping to address crime and quality of life, for reasons of both life and livelihood, which inspired the creation of the largest and most diverse civic action group in New Orleans. The over 600 organizations in The NOLA Coalition are small and large, with diverse membership, from across the city and region, and represent tens of thousands of employees from New Orleans and the region.