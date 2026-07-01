NOLA Coalition Awards $65K for Youth Programs

NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition has announced $65,000 in new investments from four regional donors to support youth services programming across New Orleans. The Rusovich Foundation and Venture Global each contributed $25,000, with additional gifts of $5,000 each from Brian Gibbs Development and Boh Bros. Construction and RNGD. The funding will be directed to two community organizations: the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) and 18th Ward.

“YEP has a 20-year history of lifting up thousands of kids throughout our region,” said Greg and Suzanne Rusovich. “Combined with the stellar recreational program, 18th Ward, these programs will now offer additional summer mentoring, education, workforce training, and recreation to our youth.”

The funding will support expanded summer programming at the Youth Empowerment Project and 18th Ward, including additional mentoring, academic enrichment, workforce development and recreation..

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“Venture Global is proud to support youth services in the New Orleans area through impactful programs like YEP and 18th Ward,” said Mike Sabel, Venture Global CEO. “As one of the largest job creators and economic drivers in the state of Louisiana, our company is rooted in the belief that uplifting the communities where we operate is core to our mission. Through this partnership with the NOLA Coalition, these efforts will continue to empower the next generation of our Louisiana communities.”

These investments are being made through The NOLA Coalition, a diverse group of over 600 nonprofits, civic organizations, and businesses united around a shared goal: improving public safety and expanding opportunity for young people across New Orleans. Since its founding in 2022, the Coalition has raised more than $11 million toward a $15 million private investment goal by directing those resources to dozens of youth-serving organizations across the region.

“The NOLA Coalition was built on the belief that when businesses and families invest in young people, the whole city benefits,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO, Greater New Orleans, Inc. “The Rusovich Foundation, Venture Global, Brian Gibbs Development, Boh Bros. Construction, and RNGD are putting that belief into action this summer. YEP and 18th Ward have spent years proving that the right programs at the right time can change lives, and these investments continue driving that impact.”

Youth Empowerment Project

YEP engages young people aged 7 and up through community-based education, mentoring, enrichment, and employment readiness programs by helping them develop skills and strengthen ties to family and community. The organization will receive vital funding to expand its Teen Summer Program, providing young people with academic enrichment, college and career exploration, arts programming, and individualized mentoring and support this July.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support from our leaders in the business community”, said Jerome Jupiter, CEO of the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP). “This investment allows us to serve twice as many teenagers this July by providing a robust college and career preparation summer experience, giving them academic enrichment, mentorship, and access to real opportunities to explore their futures. We appreciate the companies and organizations who have stepped up to make that possible.”

18th Ward

18th Ward, one of New Orleans’ largest youth-serving nonprofits, was founded on a simple premise: the benefits of youth sports should not be limited to those who can afford them. Starting with 40 kids in 2019, the organization now serves more than 6,000 participants across New Orleans through sports leagues, afterschool programs, workforce development, and expanded programming in Hollygrove. Its workforce development program provides paid, hands-on employment opportunities for youth ages 14 to 24, using sports as a platform for skill-building and leadership development.

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The organization will receive funding to expand the organization’s summer programming.

“When school is out there is a dramatic decrease in affordable childcare options for families,” said Lowery Crews, Founder and CEO, 18th Ward. “The 18th Ward is thrilled to expand our summer programs with support from the Nola Coalition. We are creating more youth opportunities with two additional camps this year and are offering eight weeks of camp instead of only four.”