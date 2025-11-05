NOLA ChristmasFest Marks 12 Years

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA ChristmasFest will return to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for its 12th year of holiday celebrations, running December 20–29. Tickets are now on sale at nolachristmasfest.com for the family-friendly event, which transforms the convention center into a winter wonderland filled with festive attractions and seasonal entertainment.

“For 12 years, NOLA ChristmasFest has been a place where families, friends and neighbors come together to celebrate the joy of the season,” said Jim Cook, Convention Center President and CEO. “This year, guests can look forward to new experiences as well as the timeless favorites that have made this event a cherished holiday tradition in New Orleans.”

Business and Economic Impact

Beyond being a seasonal attraction, NOLA ChristmasFest has become a significant driver of local economic activity. Each year, the event draws tens of thousands of visitors to the Convention Center, supporting hotels, restaurants, and retailers during the crucial holiday travel period. The festival also provides seasonal employment opportunities and recurring contracts for local vendors, entertainers, and production companies involved in staging the large-scale event.

ChristmasFest Events

NOLA ChristmasFest will “let the yuletide roll” this season, transforming 300,000 square feet of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center into an indoor holiday wonderland. The event will feature live music, visits with Santa, and a host of festive attractions, including the Big Blizzard Blast, the Kringle Carousel, and a new giant Gingerbread House, offering holiday fun for all ages.

The Big Freezy, New Orleans’ only ice-skating rink with real ice, returns this year alongside ice bumper cars – a limited-capacity, exclusive experience. This attraction requires a separate ticket and reservation, and spots will go quickly. Restrictions apply, click here to learn more about ice bumper cars.

The popular Skating with Santa experience will return to NOLA ChristmasFest on Sunday, December 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Special tickets for the exclusive session are priced at $65 for adults and $45 for children. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa, coffee, doughnuts, and other treats while skating with Santa before the festival opens to the public. Organizers encourage early purchase, as tickets typically sell out quickly.

NOLA Christmas Fest Schedule

Dec. 20: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Dec. 21: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Dec. 22: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Dec. 23: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve, 11:00 am – 3:30 pm

Dec 25: Christmas Day, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Dec. 26: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Dec. 27: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Dec. 28: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Dec. 29: 11:00 am – 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm – 9:00 pm

To see a full schedule of events, visit nolachristmasfest.com/special-events/.

Tickets are $25 for weekdays and $30 for Saturdays and Sundays. Each ticket is valid for a single admission on the specific day and session selected. Each session is 4.5 hours in length, except on Christmas Day.

Purchase tickets online at nolachristmasfest.com/plan-your-visit. Guests under 18 need a parent or guardian for admission. For an additional touch of holiday cheer, NOLA ChristmasFest has kept ticket prices the same since 2022—making this the fourth year in a row of holiday fun with no price increase.

About NOLA ChristmasFest and the Convention Center

Produced by the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, NOLA ChristmasFest is part of the Center’s broader strategy to attract tourism, entertainment, and community events that benefit the local economy. The Convention Center generates hundreds of millions of dollars in annual economic impact for Louisiana, with events like ChristmasFest supporting local hospitality, retail, and transportation businesses.