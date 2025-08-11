NOLA Chamber Announces 3rd Quarter Events

NEW ORLEANS – From casual mixers to discussions with mayoral candidates, the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce 3rd Quarter 2025 calendar offers members a range of opportunities to connect, learn, and engage with the local business community.

The quarter kicks off Aug. 7 with a Women’s Business Alliance networking event at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant on Tchoupitoulas St. from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Launched by the New Orleans Chamber, the Women’s Business Alliance is a series of women-only networking events aimed at fostering connections, supportive dialogue, and shared experiences among businesswomen, from seasoned executives to emerging entrepreneurs.

Scheduled for Aug. 12, the Chamber’s monthly Power Hour—sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company—will take place at the bank’s 1515 Poydras St. headquarters from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Hosted monthly by the New Orleans Chamber, Power Hour brings together business professionals from across the region for fast-paced, structured networking. Open to members, newcomers, and prospective members, the event provides a platform for participants to share a one-minute pitch highlighting their business and what sets it apart. The session also includes time for exchanging business cards and marketing materials, encouraging follow-up connections beyond the meeting.

The month wraps up Aug. 28 with a Chamber After 5 networking event at Doerr Furniture on Elysian Fields Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Chamber After 5 series is one of the organization’s most prominent evening networking events, regularly attracting as many as 400 professionals from a wide range of industries. Each session takes place at a different member-hosted venue, giving hosts valuable exposure while offering attendees a fresh setting to connect and exchange ideas.

Members of the Women’s Business Alliance will gather again Sept. 4 at Sala Nola on Lake Marina Ave. from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Power Hour returns Sept. 9 at Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company’s 1515 Poydras St. location from noon to 1:00 p.m.

A Dine Around evening is planned for Sept. 10 at Nolē Special Events Venue on St. Charles Ave. from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Chamber After 5 series continues Sept. 18 at the New Orleans BioInnovation Center on Canal St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the quarter, a Mayoral Forum will be held Sept. 26 at Hotel Monteleone from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., offering members a chance to hear from candidates on issues affecting the business community.

In partnership with Better Louisiana and the law firm Jones Walker, the Mayoral Forum will bring together the top mayoral candidates—selected based on recent polling—to share their visions, address pressing city issues, and field questions from the business community.

Looking ahead, the Chamber’s Annual Meeting is set for Dec. 12 at Hilton New Orleans Riverside from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit NewOrleansChamber.org. All dates, times, and locations are subject to change.

About the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2004 to provide members with the opportunity to build mutually beneficial partnerships within the City of New Orleans. Currently the Chamber has over 1,400 members and offers some of the lowest dues in the region.

Affiliation with the New Orleans Chamber can enhance a business’s reputation across the community. Member companies benefit from increased visibility through exclusive online and offline promotional outlets offered by the Chamber.